Winnebago Industries® Specialty Vehicle Division Offers Exclusive Antimicrobial Coating in Mobile Units with Polser USA

"Polser USA's technology is used to eliminate 99.9 percent of surface microorganisms in a multitude of laboratories, ICUs, medical clinics, and even oncology departments where patients have compromised immune systems," said Polser USA President Greg Glanders. "As more communities and companies offer mobile medical services and outreach, it only makes sense that these units need to be just as safe and clean as their building counterparts, especially as the global pandemic steers our lifestyles in new directions. We are excited to provide Winnebago and its customers with an extra layer of protection."

Polser's patented AMB material coats fiberglass-reinforced polyester surfaces to mechanically kill microorganisms like bacteria and viruses, and reduce discoloration, odors, and polymer breakdowns caused by microbes. The material acts like a microscopic bed of nails made from carbon nano-needles that pierce cell membranes and eliminate mutation, adaptation, or resistance to chemical solutions. Polser AMB has a broad pathogen killing spectrum, including certain strains of Influenza, Staphylococcus, Streptococcus, Salmonella, and more.

"For the last forty years, Winnebago Industries Specialty Vehicles has upheld a heritage of design and manufacturing innovation, with a customer-centric approach. Now more than ever, our customers are seeking innovative, protective measures in response to the COVID-19 pandemic," said Robert Kim, Director of Winnebago Industries Specialty Vehicle Division. "Securing an exclusive agreement with Polser USA for their AMB technology provides our customers with an additional layer of antimicrobial protection and further demonstrates our commitment to innovation."

Winnebago Industries' Specialty Vehicles are utilized across the country for a multitude of purposes, including mobile healthcare, education, library services, community outreach, and more. Most recently, the Specialty Vehicle Division has delivered seven mobile childhood advocacy centers to the New York Office of Child and Family Services, the nation's first zero-emission mobile surgical instrument lab to the University of California at Los Angeles (UCLA) Health Center, and a food truck serving lunches to disadvantaged areas to the Minnesota Vikings Foundation.

Polser USA's AMB technology will be available immediately for all Class A Speciality Vehicles. For more information, visit https://winnebagoind.com/product-classes/specialty-vehicles .

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc. is a leading U.S. manufacturer of outdoor lifestyle products and commercial vehicles under the Winnebago, Grand Design, Chris-Craft and Newmar brands, which are used primarily in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company builds quality motorhomes, travel trailers, fifth wheel products, boats and commercial community outreach vehicles. Since the 1980s, its Specialty Vehicles Division has leveraged the Winnebago motorhome platform to design and build vehicles for community and mobile outreach for services such as bloodmobiles, mobile medical scanning, bookmobiles, mobile surgical instruments lab, mobile preschools, and more. Winnebago Industries has multiple facilities in Iowa, Indiana, Minnesota and Florida. The Company's common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and traded under the symbol WGO. For access to Winnebago Industries' investor relations material or to add your name to an automatic email list for Company news releases, visit http://investor.wgo.net .

For more information about Winnebago Industries' Specialty Vehicles, please visit https://winnebagoind.com/product-classes/specialty-vehicles . or follow on Instagram , Facebook , and Twitter .

About Polser

After 40 years, Polser has grown to be one of the world's largest manufacturers of fiberglass reinforced plastics (FRP) and composite materials and currently sells products to over 70 countries worldwide. Polser USA was founded to distribute these products directly to the American market. The company is uniquely positioned to supply rolled and panelized FRP products to the RV industry from a warehouse location in Elkhart, Indiana, while also working with the automotive, building materials, marine, bus, and specialty vehicle industries nationwide, to name a few. More than just a supplier, Polser's decades-long manufacturing heritage means they can fine-tune and dial-in products to provide the enhanced value for businesses. For more information, visit https://polserusa.com .

MEDIA CONTACT INFORMATION:

Winnebago Industries

Technica Communications for Winnebago

Sarah Malpeli

408-806-9626 Ext. 6840

[email protected]

SOURCE Winnebago Industries

Related Links

https://winnebagoind.com

