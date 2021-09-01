Winnebago Opens up #Vanlife to Broader Population with the Wheelchair-Ready Roam Class B RV

The 2022 Winnebago Roam includes an under-vehicle wheelchair lift, standard wheelchair tie downs, a wet bath accessible from a wheelchair, accessible controls for all lights and systems, and a powered sofa bed. The Roam seats up to five people and sleeps up to four with the optional pop-top.

"Winnebago Specialty Vehicles has been building Class-A accessible RV's for decades and we are passionate about enabling people with mobility challenges the opportunity to comfortably travel. We believe the Roam, with its smaller size, will help many more people with accessibility needs experience the flexibility and fun of an RV," said Robert Kim, Director of Winnebago's Specialty Vehicle Division. "We designed the Roam to support many uses, including camping, road trips and even as a daily driver."

The Roam joins Winnebago's Inspire and Adventurer AE wheelchair friendly models. Building on four decades of providing motorhomes with accessibility, Winnebago's expanded 2022 AE line provides even more options for travelers in wheelchairs to enjoy the comfort and privacy of an RV. Almost every aspect in the Roam is optimized for usability by someone with mobility limitations. The Winnebago AE motorhome line opens up a broader and richer world by allowing people in wheelchairs to travel in comfort and confidence.

"The freedom of travel with the comforts of home is what we aim for when designing Accessibility Enhanced RVs, including the Roam," said Winnebago Specialty Vehicle Division Director of Sales Jennifer Butters. "Whether one is taking a weekend trip or just running daily errands, we want to enable people to explore their world whenever the mood suits them."

The Roam B-Van will be available Fall 2021. For more updates on the launch and how to purchase, please visit https://sv.winnebago.com/models/accessibility-enhanced .

About Winnebago

Winnebago motorhomes, travel trailers and fifth wheel products are manufactured at dedicated facilities in Iowa and Indiana. The leading Winnebago brand of products is the most recognizable name in the industry. Since the 1960s, its Specialty Vehicles division has leveraged the Winnebago motorhome platform to design and build custom community outreach vehicles for customers around the world. With flexible floorplans and chassis options to suit different budgets and sustainability goals, Winnebago commercial shells are ideal for applications such as mobile medical and dental services, DUI/BAT, cancer and preventive screenings, food trucks, event marketing, bloodmobiles, classrooms, bookmobiles, and many other applications. Winnebago is a part of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WGO), a leading U.S. manufacturer of outdoor lifestyle products under the Winnebago, Grand Design, Newmar, and Chris-Craft brands, which are used primarily in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. Winnebago Industries has multiple facilities in Iowa, Indiana, Minnesota, and Florida. The Company's common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and traded under the symbol WGO. For access to Winnebago Industries' investor relations material or to add your name to an automatic email list for Company news releases, visit http://investor.wgo.net.

For more information about Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, please visit https://winnebagoind.com/product-classes/specialty-vehicles or follow on Instagram , Facebook , LinkedIn , and Twitter .

