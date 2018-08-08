Winner Announced in OWC's "Come Together NYC" Giveaway

WOODSTOCK, Ill., Aug. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- OWC®, a leading zero emissions Mac and PC technology company, announced that Bruce Mandel is the winner of their "Come Together with OWC in NYC" giveaway. Mr. Mandel and a guest will travel to the Big Apple to attend The John Lennon Educational Tour Bus "Come Together NYC" residency launch September 13 at New York City Hall. They will also attend Ringo Starr and his All Starr Band's concert at Radio City Music Hall that evening.

The annual "Come Together NYC" Lennon Bus fall residency is the culmination of the mobile production facility's educational mission, when the team tours the city and boroughs of New York, providing students and artists with free access to professional audio and video recording equipment. The residency is timed to conclude each October on the anniversary of John Lennon's birth. The City Hall event on September 13 marks the start of the 2018 residency and will feature remarks by Yoko Ono Lennon and NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio, as well as appearances by Ringo Starr, Jeff Bridges and student activists. There will also be a "Bed-in for Peace" on the steps of City Hall that morning, in the tradition of John Lennon and Yoko Ono's original non-violent protest in 1969.

As part of the Lennon Bus' programming, thousands of artists submitted songs for consideration in the annual John Lennon Songwriting Competition. OWC Founder and CEO, Larry O'Connor, will attend the New York event and present the winners of the 2018 songwriting contest, Jasmine Crowe and Josh Anderson, with a $20,000 prize. Their song "Breaking Things" was selected as the winner by celebrity judges Jessica Jarrell, Fergie, Jimmy Cliff, Taylor Momsen, We Came As Romans, Flea, and others. "We are happy to announce the winners of both our giveaway and the John Lennon Songwriting Competition," said Mr. O'Connor. He continued "We are looking forward to meeting everyone in New York and sharing this experience with so many people who have dedicated their lives to education, music and peace. OWC is proud to be a part of this event and what the Lennon Bus represents."

OWC is the 2018 Presenting Sponsor of the Lennon Bus and delivers premium storage and memory upgrades that keep the mobile production facility crafting at top speed and capable of safely capturing the content created onboard, as well as providing financial support for educational programming as the bus travels across the country.

About The John Lennon Educational Tour Bus



The John Lennon Educational Tour Bus presented by OWC is a non-profit state-of-the-art mobile Pro Audio and HD video recording facility that provides hands-on experiences for students of all ages. Now in its 21st year, the Lennon Bus features the latest audio and video technology, gear and products. The Lennon Bus travels across the U.S. and Canada year-round, providing free tours and workshops at schools, retailers, festivals, and at major industry conferences. To see where the bus will be next, visit http://www.lennonbus.org/schedule.

About OWC



Since 1988, OWC has been about possibilities. We're dedicated to helping tech enthusiasts and industry professionals do more and reach higher. Our trusted storage, connectivity, software and expansion solutions enable creative professionals, producers, educators and government entities to get the most out of their technology investments, protect valuable digital assets and expand their hardware's capabilities to keep up with the demands and evolution of their work. OWC features an award-winning technical support team that is on hand 24/7 as well as an unparalleled library of step-by-step installation and support videos. In everything we do at OWC, we believe in making a better world where technology inspires imagination and everything is possible.

