Winner Aviation Retains Aviation Marketing Consulting for Development of Strategic Marketing Plan

HARRISON, N.Y., Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Winner Aviation has been a leader in aviation maintenance services for nearly 70 years. The company operates a full-service, 45,000 square foot maintenance repair facility at Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport in Vienna, OH. The company's services include general and specialized airframe inspection and repair, procurement of difficult-to-find parts for business jets, turboprops and piston aircraft, and inspection, installation, and repair for:

Avionics

Piston engines

Turbine engines

Jet engines

The company has recently restructured its business operations to focus on its aviation maintenance services and has engaged Aviation Marketing Consulting to develop a strategic marketing plan focused on individual aircraft owner/operators, corporate aviation, charter companies and the owner/operators of business jet aircraft. The marketing effort is intended to promote Winner Aviation's long-standing reputation as the premier MRO in the Ohio Valley and northeast region of the U.S.

"Winner Aviation wants to reach aircraft owners and operators, air charter companies and corporate flight departments to remind them of our remarkable track record for expert aviation maintenance services and exceptional customer care and that we continue to provide cutting-edge expertise and ever-expanding services at Youngstown-Warren Regional airport," said Meg Bianco, Winner Aviation's President.

"We selected Aviation Marketing Consulting because of their experience with the aviation industry, and specifically with MRO marketing. Working with a marketing agency that understands aviation, knows all the major players, and understands how important Winner's expertise and superior customer service are will be key in a successful marketing campaign," continued Ms. Bianco.

