Winner of 2019 Westminster Dog Show Makes Broadway Debut in PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL
Feb 14, 2019, 17:49 ET
NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The winner of Best in Show at the 2019 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, King, the Wire Fox Terrier, surprised dog lovers in the audience of the most romantic musical on Broadway the night before Valentine's Day, when he made his Broadway debut at the evening performance of PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL on Wednesday, February 13. King was featured in a scene with Vivian Ward (Anna Eilinsfeld) and Edward Lewis (Andy Karl), as they entered the Beverly Wilshire Hotel for the first time. At the end of the show, King took his bow to a standing ovation, accompanied by his handler Gabriel Rangel, holding the coveted Best In Show Ribbon.
Photos and Video from the evening are available for download HERE.
PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL has opened on Broadway and is playing to sold-out-audiences. With original music and lyrics by Grammy Award winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance, a book by Garry Marshall and the film's screenwriter J.F. Lawton, and direction and choreography by two-time Tony Award winner Jerry Mitchell, PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL plays at Broadway's Nederlander Theatre (208 West 41st Street).
Atlantic Records has released "PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL (ORIGINAL BROADWAY CAST RECORDING)," the official companion to the new musical based on Garry Marshall's beloved romantic comedy, on all DSP's.
Tickets for PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL are now on sale for performances through Sunday, September 1, 2019.
