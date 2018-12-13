Winner of 2019 Westminster Dog Show Makes Broadway Debut in PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL

Photos and Video from the evening are available for download HERE .

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL has opened on Broadway and is playing to sold-out-audiences. With original music and lyrics by Grammy Award winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance, a book by Garry Marshall and the film's screenwriter J.F. Lawton, and direction and choreography by two-time Tony Award winner Jerry Mitchell, PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL plays at Broadway's Nederlander Theatre (208 West 41st Street).

Atlantic Records has released "PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL (ORIGINAL BROADWAY CAST RECORDING)," the official companion to the new musical based on Garry Marshall's beloved romantic comedy, on all DSP's.

Tickets for PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL are now on sale for performances through Sunday, September 1, 2019.

Media Contact: Polk & Co, Alex Seeley, 917-261-3988

SOURCE PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL