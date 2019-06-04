Winners Announced At The 2019 CFDA Fashion Awards

BROOKLYN, N.Y., June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tonight, the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) celebrated the winners and honorees of the 2019 CFDA Fashion Awards at the Brooklyn Museum in New York. Hasan Minhaj and Jessica Williams joined the evening's presenter lineup, which also included Yara Shahidi, Bernadette Peters, and Tom Ford.

Jessica Williams presented the evening's Womenswear Designer of the Year award to Brandon Maxwell, and the Accessory Designer of the Year award to Ashley Olsen and Mary-Kate Olsen for The Row. Hasan Minhaj presented the Menswear Designer of the Year award to Rick Owens, and the Emerging Designer of the Year award to Emily Adams Bode for Bode.

Jennifer Lopez was named Fashion Icon, presented by Tom Ford.

Harold Koda presented Lynn Yaeger with the Media Award.

Sarah Burton of Alexander McQueen was recognized with the Valentino Garavani and Giancarlo Giammetti International Award, presented by Anna Wintour.

Valentino Garavani and Giancarlo Giammetti are generously underwriting the International Award through their foundation, the non-profit Fondazione Valentino Garavani e Giancarlo Giammetti which is focused on charity and the promotion of culture and art.

The Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to Bob Mackie by Bernadette Peters.

The Founder's Award in honor of Eleanor Lambert was presented to Carine Roitfeld by Tom Ford.

Barbie received the Board of Directors' Tribute, which was presented by Yara Shahidi.

The Positive Change Award was presented to Eileen Fisher by Dao-Yi Chow and Maxwell Osborne.

In one of the highlights of the evening, Michael Kors surprised outgoing CFDA Chairwoman Diane von Furstenberg with a tribute before she handed over the organization's Chairmanship to Tom Ford.

"I have been privileged to lead the CFDA for the last 13 years," said Diane von Furstenberg. "In fashion, we are about glamorous entrances, but beautiful exits are equally important. I could not have wished for a better exit, a more glamorous upgrade, and a better successor than Tom Ford."

"I am honored to be the new Chairman of the CFDA and excited about all the opportunities I see in the future of American fashion," said Tom Ford, the new Chairman of the CFDA. I have spent most of my career living and working in Europe, but I am an American fashion designer at heart who started here on Seventh Avenue. When I was asked to take on this new role, I felt a sense of duty to give back to our industry and to support our designers and the American fashion system in any way that I can, and in particular to help the next generation of talent succeed."

"Tonight, at the Brooklyn Museum, designers, business partners, friends, supporters and muses have come together to celebrate our industry," said Steven Kolb, President and CEO of the CFDA. "You have built American fashion into a cultural influence that drives our economy."

The 2019 CFDA Fashion Awards red carpet was broadcast live on Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and Twitter. Coverage of the ceremony was featured on Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and Twitter as well as on www.cfda.com.

CFDA

Diane von Furstenberg, Tom Ford, Steven Kolb

AWARDS PRESENTERS:

Dao-Yi Chow, Tom Ford, Harold Koda, Hasan Minhaj, Maxwell Osborne, Bernadette Peters, Yara Shahidi, Jessica Williams, Anna Wintour

CFDA FASHION AWARDS NOMINEES:

Womenswear Designer of the Year: Brandon Maxwell, Marc Jacobs, Kate Mulleavy and Laura Mulleavy for Rodarte, Rosie Assoulin, and Sander Lak for Sies Marjan.

Menswear Designer of the Year: Mike Amiri for Amiri, Virgil Abloh for Off-White, Kerby Jean-Raymond for Pyer Moss, Rick Owens, and Thom Browne.

Accessory Designer of the Year: Jennifer Fisher for Jennifer Fisher Jewelry,

Virgil Abloh for Off-White, Tabitha Simmons, Telfar Clemens for Telfar, and Ashley Olsen and Mary-Kate Olsen for The Row.

Emerging Designer of the Year: Emily Adams Bode for Bode, Beth Bugdaycay for Foundrae, Heron Preston, Catherine Holstein for Khaite, and Sarah Staudinger and George Augusto for Staud.

HONOREES: Barbie, Sarah Burton, Eileen Fisher, Jennifer Lopez, Bob Mackie, Carine Roitfeld

CELEBRITY GUESTS: Ajak Deng, Alek Wek, Alex Rodriguez, Amber Valetta, Antoni Porowski, A$AP Ferg, Ashley Graham, Barbara Palvin, Beanie Feldstein, Bebe Rexha, Bella Hadid, Brad Goreski, Brooke Shields, Camila Morrone, Ciara, Cindy Bruna, Diane Kruger, Devon Windsor, Doutzen Kroes, Elsa Hosk, Emily Ratajkowski, Fei Fei Sun, Gemma Ward, Gigi Hadid, Grace Elizabeth, Hannah Bronfman, Halima Aden, Heidi Klum, Hilary Rhoda, Karolina Kurkova, Joan Smalls, Lakeith Stanfield, Lala Anthony, Laura Harrier, Lauren Santo Domingo, Lili Reinhart, Lily Aldridge, Martha Hunt, Mia Moretti, Olivia Palermo, Presley Gerber, Shailene Woodley, Susanne Bartsch, Swae Lee, Taylor Hill, Teyana Taylor, Winnie Harlow.

DESIGNERS: Joseph Altuzarra, Fernando Garcia, Laura Kim, Giles Mendel, Jason Wu, Jack McCollough, Lazaro Hernandez, Michael Kors, Nicola Glass, Rachel Zoe, Stacey Bendet, Stuart Vevers, Tommy Hilfiger, Tory Burch, Wes Gordon, Zac Posen, Christian Siriano, LaQuan Smith, Monique Lhuillier, Vera Wang, Diane von Furstenberg, Donna Karan, Thom Browne

PROGRAM HIGHLIGHTS

The CFDA Remembers segment honored the passing of Kate Spade, Oribe, Blake Nordstrom, Babs Simpson, Michael Vollbracht, Ruth Finley, Ira Neimark, Kevin Krier, Bud Konheim, Max Azria, Tony Staffieri, Frank Rizzo, Patrick McCarthy, Lee Radziwill, Karl Lagerfeld

Amanda Harlech gave a special tribute to Karl Lagerfeld.

As part of the CFDA's commitment to design education, CFDA member Christian Siriano and Ashley Graham acknowledged the following scholarships and post-graduate opportunities and their recipients.

CFDA Scholarship Awards: Yimey Hu, Rhode Island School of Design; Jacques Agbobly, Parsons School of Design

Geoffrey Beene Design Scholarship Award: Samantha Diorio, Parsons School of Design

Liz Claiborne Design Scholarship Award: Isabel Holden, Marist College

Kenneth Cole Footwear Innovation Award: Sloan Fox, Kent State University

ABOUT THE 2019 CFDA FASHION AWARDS

Nominees, honorees, and winners were determined by the CFDA Awards Guild which is comprised of CFDA members, leading fashion journalists, stylists, and top retail executives.

KCD was Executive Producer of the 2019 CFDA Fashion Awards. STUDIO DE-YAN provided the Ceremony Creative Direction, Graphics, Video Production & Experiential Design.

The official partners of the 2019 CFDA Fashion Awards include:

Official Hydration Partner, LIFEWTR

Official Airline Partner, American Airlines

Official Wine Partner, Ecco Domani

Official Carpet Partner, ECONYL®

Official Ride Share Partner, Lyft

Official Spirit Sponsor, Maestro Dobel Tequila

Official Champagne Partner, Perrier-Jouët

Official Hotel Partner, The Standard

MEDIA RESOURCES

House Photography: BFA: www.bfa.com

Link to download images: BFA: https://we.tl/t-z6I5j3xTqG

MNR (Multimedia News Release): Broadcast quality videos, high-resolution photographs, and press release will be available the evening of June 3 at http://isbx.it/87863

SOCIAL MEDIA:

Facebook: CFDA

Instagram: @CFDA, #CFDAawards

Twitter: @CFDA, #CFDAawards

CFDA.Tumblr.com

Youtube.com/CFDATV

About the CFDA

The Council of Fashion Designers of America, Inc. (CFDA) is a not-for-profit trade association founded in 1962 with a membership of nearly 500 of America's foremost womenswear, menswear, jewelry, and accessory designers. In addition to hosting the annual CFDA Fashion Awards, the organization owns the Fashion Calendar and is the organizer of the Official New York Fashion Week Schedule. It also offers programs which support professional development and scholarships. Member support is provided through the Strategic Partnerships Group, a group of high-profile companies offering designers strategic opportunities. The CFDA Foundation, Inc. is a separate, not-for-profit organized to mobilize the membership to raise funds for charitable causes and engage in civic initiatives. For more information, please visit www.CFDA.com, facebook.com/cfda, instagram.com/cfda, twitter.com/cfda, cfda.tumblr.com, and youtube.com/cfdatv

SOURCE Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA)

Related Links

http://www.CFDA.com

