Winners Announced in The Startup Weekly's 2019 Founders to Watch Award

NEW YORK, Dec. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Startup Weekly, a leading independent source of news and insights for business builders, announced the winners of its 2019 Founders to Watch Award. A record number of applicants across a variety of industries competed for the award.

2019 winners include David Freedman (Freestar), Richard Hoehn (Freightwise), Cody McLain (Support Ninja), Kaelin Poulin (LadyBoss), Andy Mackensen (SnackNation), Zach Simmons (Discuss.io), Michael Papay (Waggl), among others. For a full list of winners, visit: https://thestartupweekly.com/year_categories/2019-awards/

The Startup Weekly

"Selecting the final list of awardees was particularly challenging this year. The depth and talent of all the applicants were inspirational," said Eugene Vyborov, Chief Technology Officer of YayPay and presiding judge of The Startup Weekly's Founders to Watch award panel. "The judging panel congratulates all winners on this tremendous accomplishment."

This year's judging panel included top founders, investors, and other senior business leaders such as Nedim Music (Olympia Capital Partners), Dan Wu (Immuta), Jennie Tian (Stand Together Foundation), Akash Srivastava (Vested Technology), Peter Nesbitt (Teampay), Varun Athi (Dataminr), Sage Ramadge (Sage Social Impact), and Eugene Vyborov (YayPay).

The Startup Weekly presented the Founders to Watch award to individuals who have demonstrated distinct entrepreneurial excellence in building and growing businesses in 2019. Founders were evaluated based on several factors including personal achievements, professional success, and contributions to the business community at large.

About The Startup Weekly

The Startup Weekly is a leading independent source of news, insights, interviews, and awards for business builders across all sectors of the economy. The company's media contributors include founders, business executives, investors, and other thought leaders. The Startup Weekly is committed to establishing a community for those pursuing entrepreneurial excellence.



For more information, visit: http://www.thestartupweekly.com

