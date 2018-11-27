Winners Of 44th Annual HUMANITAS Prize Announced

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Winners of the 44th Annual HUMANITAS Prize were announced and honored tonight at The Beverly Hills Hotel. In addition to presenting awards to film and television writers in eight categories, winners were announced for NEW VOICES of HUMANITAS and PLAY LA, as well as The David & Lynn Angell College Comedy Fellowship and The Carol Mendelsohn College Drama Fellowship.

HUMANITAS Prize winners donated their $10,000 cash prize to non-profit organizations dedicated to affecting positive change both at home and on the world stage.

HUMANITAS Prize Winners

Drama Feature Film : ON THE BASIS OF SEX Written by Daniel Stiepleman

ON THE BASIS OF SEX Written by Comedy Feature Film: LOVE, SIMON Screenplay by Elizabeth Berger & Isaac Aptaker , Based on the Novel Simon vs. The Homo Sapiens Agenda by Becky Albertalli

LOVE, SIMON Screenplay by & , Based on the Novel by Family Feature Film: MARY POPPINS RETURNS Screenplay by David Magee , Screen Story by David Magee & Rob Marshall & John DeLuca , Based upon the Mary Poppins stories by P.L. Travers

MARY POPPINS RETURNS Screenplay by , Screen Story by & & , Based upon the stories by P.L. Travers Documentary: STOLEN DAUGHTERS: KIDNAPPED BY BOKO HARAM Written and Produced by Karen Edwards , Directed by Gemma Atwal

STOLEN DAUGHTERS: KIDNAPPED BY BOKO HARAM Written and Produced by , Directed by Independent Feature Film: BRIAN BANKS Written by Doug Atchison

BRIAN BANKS Written by 30-minute Comedy (tie): THE MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL, "Mid-way to Mid-town" Written and Directed by Amy Sherman-Palladino and DEAR WHITE PEOPLE, "Volume 2: Chapter VIII" Written by Jack Moore

THE MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL, "Mid-way to Mid-town" Written and Directed by DEAR WHITE PEOPLE, "Volume 2: Chapter VIII" Written by 60-minute Drama: GOD FRIENDED ME, "Pilot" Written by Steven Lilien & Bryan Wynbrandt

GOD FRIENDED ME, "Pilot" Written by & Children's Teleplay: ALEXA & KATIE, "Winter Formal: Part 2" Written by Matthew Carlson

Prizes Donated to Philanthropic Partners

A total of $80,000 was awarded to HUMANITAS Prize winners: $10,000 per category. Each winner designated a non-profit to receive their prize money. Our 2019 recipients:

The Children's Hospital Los Angeles - Matthew Carlson

A Place Called Home, The California Innocence Project - Doug Atchison

Story Pirates - Steven Lilien and Bryan Wynbrandt

and eQuinoxe Europe - David Magee

- The Trevor Project - Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger

and Ghetto Film School - Daniel Stiepleman

Alliance of Women Directors - Gemma Atwal

Arrupe Neighborhood Partnership - Jack Moore

Planned Parenthood - Amy Sherman-Palladino

College Fellowship Winners

The Carol Mendelsohn College Drama Fellowship and the David and Lynn Angell College Comedy Fellowship each include a $20,000 award. They are open to undergraduate and graduate students from almost 50 participating universities.

The David and Lynn Angell College Comedy Fellowship: FERNANDO - Adam Lujan ( NYU )

FERNANDO - ( ) The Carol Mendelsohn College Drama Fellowship: RUE PIGALLE - Jessica Shields ( Columbia University )

NEW VOICES Winners

Winners of the NEW VOICES program for emerging writers receive a $15,000 grant and write a pilot script under the supervision of one or more seasoned showrunners. This year's mentors included Chris Harris, Jay Kogen, Melanie Marnich, and Nancy Pimental. This year's recipients were:

Augusto Amador

Sydney Mitchel

James Pratt

Joel Sinensky

PLAY LA Winners

PLAY LA nurtures playwrights with unique voices and helps support the Los Angeles theatre community. Each year, the playwrights develop a new play from the ground up. In addition to receiving a $1,500 grant, writers are mentored by award-winning film, theatre, and TV professionals. This year's PLAY LA recipients were:

Jami Brandli

Leviticus Jelks III

Mariana Carreño King

Ashley Rose Wellman

Gina Young

Hosts and Presenters

The ceremony was emceed by the Executive Producer of Friday Night Lights and Parenthood, David Hudgins. The keynote address was delivered by Kieser Award recipient Marta Kauffman, winner of the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Comedy Series for Friends. Kenya Barris, creator of black-ish, was honored with the Voice for Change Award in acknowledgment of the stories he tells that allow us to move closer to our shared universal truths.

Presenters included Gloria Allred, Ngozi Anyanwu, Jenny Bicks, David Kidd, John Eisendrath, Bill Lawrence, Ali LeRoi, Carol Mendelsohn, Holly Morris, Michelle Satter, Sarah Gertrude Shapiro, Robin Swicord, Aaron Thomas and David Zuckerman.

"We were extremely gratified to recognize this incredible group of writers, who have used their powers to write stories that unite us, rather than divide us," said HUMANITAS President Ali LeRoi. "And these winners are also using their prize money for good, by supporting amazing organizations devoted to empowering the next generation of writers."

"Now, more than ever, HUMANITAS is dedicated to shining a light on stories that reflect who we are as complex, fallible human beings, where we've been and where we're going," said Executive Director Cathleen Young. "The America we all grew up with is now increasingly fractured with new narratives taking root that foment hatred and bigotry and a level of divisiveness that threatens the very future of our democracy by breaking down all the core values that used to unite us. We must do everything we can to nurture and empower the next generation of journalists, film and television writers and playwrights."

About The HUMANITAS Prize

HUMANITAS exists to encourage, stimulate and sustain the nation's screenwriters in their humanizing task, and to give them the recognition they deserve.

For more information, please visit the HUMANITAS Prize at www.humanitasprize.org .

