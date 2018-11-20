Winners of Guizhou Travel Plan Competition Experience China's Next Big Travel Destination In Style

Organized by the Guizhou Tourism Development Committee ("the Committee") as a way to promote Guizhou as a new travel destination for the rapidly-growing numbers of international visitors, the Competition drew entries from across the globe. Winners Wich-Herrlein from Germany, Maggie Lin from Taiwan, Ishtiaq Ahmed from Bengal, Theresa Marks from the United States, and Jiang Nan from the United States, each submitted their individual "dream itineraries" across the province, with theirs being judged as the most creative and capable of showing the diversity, beauty and varied holiday possibilities that Guizhou offers to visitors.

Maggie said, "Guizhou is a province of minority groups, which means that the food here is very diverse. There are so many foods in Guizhou worth trying. Sour soup fish and Guiyang spring roll are the two things that you can't miss."

The travel plans submitted by each of the candidates covered the unique and beautiful scenery of Guizhou across all four seasons. Candidates designed their travel plans using different themes such as Road Trip, Honeymoon, Study Tour, and more, and they highlighted their desire to experience the local food, folk customs and scenery.

Guizhou has been steadily upgrading its offerings for international tourists and is now one of the most alluring travel destinations in China. Through the Competition, and other efforts of the Committee, its people are ready to welcome visitors from around the world to experience the diverse cuisines, cultures, and scenery that Guizhou offers.

About Guizhou

Located in the southwestern part of China, the province of Guizhou is rich in natural, cultural and environmental resources. It and its capital city of Guiyang are among the most diverse regions in China. Minority groups such as the Miao/Hmong, Buyei and Yao account for more than 37% of the population. Many within these significant ethnic minority populations still adhere to their traditional, autochthonous religions. In recent years, Guizhou has established itself as the country's big data hub, with many companies building their data centers across the province.

