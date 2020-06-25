Winners of Hedera20 Virtual Hackathon Chosen from Over 800 Competing Developers

DALLAS, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hedera Hashgraph , an enterprise-grade distributed ledger platform, today announced the winners of the Hedera20 Virtual Hackathon . The hackathon featured several challenges and ran for six weeks from May 1st to June 12th, 2020. Teams were challenged to solve issues surrounding digital identity, security, charitable giving, healthcare, climate change, and beyond.

Throughout the hackathon, over 800 developers built new decentralized applications (dApps) on the Hedera network. The challenge was to add trusted, high-throughput, fairly-ordered data to any application leveraging the Hedera Consensus Service (HCS). The aim was that any hackathon project should take advantage of some or all of the following HCS benefits: fair ordering, proof of action, and audit logs. Teams had the chance to win over $35,000 worth of prizes with the team who placed first landing an enormous $20,000 worth of hbars.

Judging the hackathon was a panel made up of five of the most qualified experts in the space — Bryan Gross, Principal Product Manager at IBM Blockchain Platform; Hitarshi Buch, Chief Blockchain Architect at CoE Wipro ; Dr. Leemon Baird, Co-founder and Chief Scientist at Hedera Hashgraph; Ankur Jindal, VP and Global Head of Corporate Venturing and Innovation at Tata Communications ; and for the social good category, Cassandra Vieten, Executive Director at John W. Brick Foundation .

Dr. Leemon Baird, Co-founder and Chief Scientist at Hedera Hashgraph, and judge of the hackathon, said, "It was great to be a member of the judging panel for the virtual hackathon, and to watch so many talented teams create and build on the Hedera platform. Developers did an amazing job of building creative solutions to address some of the biggest problems of our time. It's exciting to see these dapps leveraging the Hedera Consensus Service, and demonstrating the potential for the future of the network."

The overall winner of the Hedera20 Virtual Hackathon is OXILES in first place, a group which developed an event listener that bridges distributed ledger events and backend microservices, abstracting away the complexity involved in subscribing to DLT events and enabling usage of existing system message broadcasters. In second place was Public Pest Network and in third place was 3IEIO Digital Workforce Identity . Category winners are Ocean Plastic Collection & Recycling (Social Good Winner), Hedera API Portal (Armanino Winner) and HumanKind (DragonGlass & MoonPay Winner). The 'Hashing Systems' challenge winners are Hashgraph World , Nonselective Reporting , Finalpay.io , and CoFund20 .

"Hedera's SDKs were well-organized and easy to use," said Jacob Shepherd, Chief Disruption Officer at HumanKind. "Our team of industry veterans, pulled from multiple disciplines, was able to iteratively innovate, design, develop, and deliver quickly on top of the platform; bringing our idea to life in a very short amount of time.

The hackathon culminated with a webinar finale to announce the winners. Winners were asked to present their projects again and received prizes of $20,000, $10,000, and $5,000 worth of hbars.

The winners of the Hedera 20 Virtual Hackathon, divided into respective categories, are:

Overall Winners

Social Good Winner:

Armanino Winner:

DragonGlass & MoonPay Winner:

Hashing Systems Winners:

MouseBelt Winner:

OXILES (also first place overall winner)

For more information, visit https://hedera20.bemyapp.com/

About Hedera

Hedera Hashgraph is a public distributed ledger for building decentralized applications. Developers can build secure, fair, blazing-fast decentralized applications on top of the Hedera platform. Hedera is governed by a council of global innovators including Boeing, Deutsche Telekom, DLA Piper, FIS (WorldPay), Google, IBM, LG Electronics, Magalu, Nomura, Swirlds, Swisscom Blockchain, Tata Communications, University College London, Wipro, and Zain Group. Dr. Leemon Baird, Hedera Hashgraph Co-Founder and Chief Scientist, and Mance Harmon, Co-founder and CEO of Hedera, patented the groundbreaking hashgraph technology after working together at the United States Air Force Academy and as founders of Trio Security, BlueWave Security, and Swirlds, Inc.

For more information, visit https://www.hedera.com , or follow us on Twitter at @hashgraph , Telegram at t.me/hashgraph , or Discord at https://www.hedera.com/discord . The Hedera whitepaper can be found at https://www.hedera.com/whitepaper.

For Media Enquiries

Zenobia Godschalk

E: [email protected]

Emily Kielthy

Wachsman

E: [email protected]

T: +353 87 097 2754

SOURCE Hedera Hashgraph