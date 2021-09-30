Winners of the 2021 Gerald Loeb Awards Announced by UCLA Anderson in Live Virtual Event

Tyler Mathisen, co-anchor of CNBC's "Power Lunch," served as the master of ceremonies for the live show. Antonio Bernardo, dean of UCLA Anderson School of Management and chairman of the G. and R. Loeb Foundation, welcomed Loeb Awards honorees and all attendees. Throughout the show, competition category announcements were voiced by Frank Mottek, host of "Mottek on Money" on KABC-AM.

The Gerald Loeb Awards show included the presentations of two special awards for career contributions to journalism. Lifetime Achievement Award honoree Ellen Pollock, business editor of The New York Times, joined from New York City. Lawrence Minard Editor Award honoree Garry D. Howard, director of corporate initiatives for American City Business Journals, participated from Charlotte, North Carolina.

In addition, winners of 12 competition categories were named, and those journalists were able to join the show from anywhere in the world and give their acceptance remarks live. Highlights from this year's event can be experienced by searching #LoebAwards on Twitter.

Competition Winners

The following is a list of the journalists and media outlets that are 2021 Loeb Award recipients:

AUDIO WINNER

"American Rehab" – Reveal from the Center for Investigative Reporting and PRX

Shoshona Walter, Laura Starecheski, Ike Sriskandarajah, Brett Myers, Kevin Sullivan, Jim Briggs, Fernando Arruda, Katharine Mieszkowski, Najib Aminy, Rosemarie Ho, Al Letson, Amy Julia Harris, Amy Mostafa, Matt Thompson, Esther Kaplan, Andy Donohue, Amanda Pike, Narda Zacchino, Gabe Hongsdusit, Sarah Mirk, Claire Mullen, Byard Duncan, David Rodriguez, Eren K. Wilson and Hannah Young

BEAT REPORTING WINNERS (tie)

"Amazon's Abuses" – The Wall Street Journal

Dana Mattioli, Cara Lombardo, Patience Haggin and Shane Shifflett

"Essential Workers on the Front Lines" – The Washington Post

Kimberly Kindy, Taylor Telford, Robert Klemko, Abha Bhattarai, Nicole Dungca, Jenn Abelson and Meryl Kornfield

BREAKING NEWS WINNER

"Collapse of Wirecard" – The Financial Times

Dan McCrum, Olaf Storbeck, Stefania Palma, John Reed, Guy Chazan and Laurence Fletcher

COMMENTARY WINNER

"Sincerely, Michelle" – The Washington Post

Michelle Singletary

EXPLANATORY WINNER

"Fumed Out" – Los Angeles Times

Kiera Feldman

FEATURE WINNER

"The Recession's Reach in Florida" – The Washington Post

Greg Jaffe

INTERNATIONAL WINNER

"Fruits of Labor" – Associated Press

Margie Mason and Robin McDowell

INVESTIGATIVE WINNERS (tie)

"Addicted to Profit" – Bloomberg News

Cam Simpson, Michael Smith and Nacha Cattan

"Inside Wirecard" – The Financial Times

Dan McCrum, Olaf Storbeck, Sam Jones, Paul Murphy, Helen Warrell, Henry Foy, Max Seddon, Andrew England and Erika Solomon

LOCAL WINNER

"Deceit, Disrepair and Death Inside a Southern California Rental Empire" – KPCC Southern California Radio and LAist

Aaron Mendelson, Rina Palta, Chava Sanchez, Shana Daloria and Priska Neely

PERSONAL FINANCE AND CONSUMER REPORTING WINNER

"Evenflo, Maker of the 'Big Kid' Booster Seat, Put Profits Over Child Safety" – ProPublica

Daniela Porat, Patricia Callahan and Lucas Waldron

VIDEO WINNER

"Opioids, Inc." – FRONTLINE and Financial Times

Thomas Jennings, Annie Wong, Nick Verbitsky, Hannah Kuchler, Rebecca Blandón, Anna Auster and Shaunagh Connaire

VISUAL STORYTELLING WINNER

"Visualizing the Pandemic Economy" – The New York Times

Rich Harris, Blacki Migliozzi, Niraj Chokshi, Bill Marsh, Guilbert Gates, Ella Koeze, Yuliya Parshina-Kottas, Larry Buchanan, Aliza Aufrichtig, Michael Corkery, Derek Watkins, Josh Holder, James Glanz, Weiyi Cai, Benedict Carey, Jeremy White, Jonah Markowitz and Christina Goldbaum

The board of trustees of the G. and R. Loeb Foundation and UCLA Anderson wishes to thank all those who contributed to the success of the 2021 Loeb Awards:

Platinum Sponsors: Bloomberg, The New York Times, Reuters, The Washington Post

Silver Sponsors: Financial Times, The Wall Street Journal

Bronze Sponsor: Los Angeles Times

Virtual Production Partner: The Fenway Group

Show Production Partner: Impact Arts Events Group

The G. and R. Loeb Foundation Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that operates primarily on competition entry fees, banquet ticket sales, virtual event donations, sponsorships and private support. For more information about the awards, please visit http://www.anderson.ucla.edu/gerald-loeb-awards.

About Gerald Loeb

Gerald Martin Loeb was born in 1899 in San Francisco. He began his career in 1921, in the bond department of a securities firm. He moved to New York City in 1924 to help establish E.F. Hutton and eventually ascended to vice chairman of the board. During Gerald Loeb's career, he was a favorite of business and financial journalists for his willingness to be interviewed and was described as "probably the most quoted man on Wall Street" (Forbes Magazine, 1955). He was also an author of two investment strategy books, a guest columnist for Forbes Magazine and widely considered a Wall Street icon. In 1957, he established the G. and R. Loeb Foundation (under the stewardship of the University of Connecticut) to present the Gerald Loeb Awards for Distinguished Business and Financial Journalism. In 1973, he transferred the stewardship of the awards to UCLA Anderson School of Management under the deanship of Harold Williams.

About UCLA Anderson School of Management

UCLA Anderson School of Management is among the leading business schools in the world, with faculty members globally renowned for their teaching excellence and research in advancing management thinking. Located in Los Angeles, gateway to the growing economies of Latin America and Asia and a city that personifies innovation in a diverse range of endeavors, UCLA Anderson's MBA, Fully Employed MBA, Executive MBA, UCLA-NUS Executive MBA, Master of Financial Engineering, Master of Science in Business Analytics, doctoral and executive education programs embody the school's Think in the Next ethos. Annually, some 1,800 students are trained to be global leaders seeking the business models and community solutions of tomorrow.

Media Contact:

Jonathan Daillak, (310) 825-4478

[email protected]

SOURCE UCLA Anderson School of Management

Related Links

http://www.anderson.ucla.edu

