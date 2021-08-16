Winning Writers Announces the Winners of the 20th Annual Wergle Flomp Humor Poetry Contest

NORTHAMPTON, Mass., Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Winning Writers is pleased to announce the results from its 20th annual Wergle Flomp Humor Poetry Contest. US-based Koss won first prize and $2,000 for her comedic poem "My Therapist Sez," a riotous tour through sessions with boundary-challenged therapists. 5,688 poets participated from around the world.

Jendi Reiter, final judge of the Wergle Flomp contest, said: "This poem is full of over-the-top yet relatable moments that begin in humor and end in outrage that better mental health care isn't available to many people."

The Wergle Flomp Humor Poetry Contest is sponsored by Winning Writers and co-sponsored by Duotrope Koss, Marcus Bales, and J. Clark Hubbard won the top prizes in the 2021 Wergle Flomp Humor Poetry Contest

Second prize of $500 went to Marcus Bales of Elyria, Ohio for "Corvid Nineteen," a madcap parody of Poe's "The Raven" where the horrors are the pandemic and Republican dirty tricks.

Third prize of $250 went to J. Clark Hubbard of Jackson, Tennessee for "God!," a set of role-playing game instructions for creating the deity of your choice.

Eleven honorable mentions of $100 went to Christiana Crabill, Matthew DeGroat, Jonathan Delp, Robert Garnham, Valarie Hastings, Matthew Kemp, Denise Shelton, Sarah Totton, Mike Voltz, Mike Walker, and Cameron Winship. The top 14 poems and judges' comments are published at http://winningwriters.com/our-contests/contest-archives/wergle-flomp-humor-poetry-contest-2021

The 2022 contest is now open through April 1, 2022. This contest is free to enter. See guidelines and enter online at https://winningwriters.com/our-contests/wergle-flomp-humor-poetry-contest-free

In addition to the Wergle Flomp Humor Poetry Contest, Winning Writers sponsors the Tom Howard/John H. Reid Fiction & Essay Contest, the North Street Book Prize for Self-Published Books, and the Tom Howard/Margaret Reid Poetry Contest. All these contests are recommended by Reedsy. Learn more at WinningWriters.com.

