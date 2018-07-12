Winona Health selects SmartExam™ to step into the future of healthcare

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Bright.md and Minnesota-based Winona Health are partnering to provide telehealth services through Bright.md's asynchronous virtual care solution, SmartExam.

Winona Health, which has been named one of the Top 100 Rural & Community Hospitals for two consecutive years, has begun the move to value-based contracts. It needed a partner that can help it succeed as it focuses on community wellness, ensuring that patients can conveniently access care and that Winona Health can deliver it cost effectively.

"We are committed to improving access to high-quality care that is also convenient and affordable. Between busy schedules and high-deductible insurance, convenience and affordability are increasingly important to people. That's why we're excited about our partnership with Bright.md and SmartExam. We see this as a care delivery shift that aligns well with the changing healthcare environment," said Winona Health President and CEO Rachelle H. Schulz, Ed.D. "What's most exciting is that people will be able to access care from anywhere — whether they are at their desk, on vacation or at home under a blanket on their couch. And access to more convenient care means that people can start feeling better faster — whether it requires a prescription or sound medical advice to speed recovery and provide peace of mind."

SmartExam is an asynchronous virtual care platform that allows patients to seek care for more than 400 common medical conditions 24/7 from anywhere using their smart phone or computer. They receive treatment plans — including any necessary prescriptions — from providers in their healthcare network, often in an hour or less. Providers can quickly review the information and ensure appropriate treatment, and all electronic medical records (EMRs) are updated automatically.

Winona Health selected Bright.md as its virtual care partner because of the high-quality evidence-based care SmartExam offers, as well as the cost effectiveness of the care it enables. As the healthcare market becomes increasingly competitive, Winona Health sought a partner that would help it delight patients while meeting financial milestones.

"We're very excited to help Winona Health build a new front door to their system, expanding access to their high-quality healthcare to patients in Minnesota," said Ray Costantini, CEO and co-founder of Bright.md. "We are confident that together, we can delight their patients as they transform the way they are able to deliver care."

About Bright.md

Bright.md is transforming health care delivery with an innovative software solution that cuts the cost of health care visits by 90 percent. Its virtual care solution, SmartExam™, automates care and communication between physician and patient for faster, more convenient and high-quality diagnosis and treatment. A Gartner Cool Vendor in Healthcare, Bright.md's SmartExam solution is the preferred choice of AVIA's Virtual Access cohort, which includes eight major health delivery systems nationwide, and is deployed by major health care delivery systems. Founded in 2014 and based in Portland, Ore., the company is venture backed by leading investors B Capital Group, Seven Peaks Ventures, Oregon Angel Fund and the Stanford-StartX Fund. For more information, visit Bright.md and follow us @Bright_Health.

