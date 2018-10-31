Wins Finance Holdings Inc. Reports Fiscal Year 2018 Financial Results

BEIJING and NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Wins Finance Holdings Inc. ("Wins Finance" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: WINS), a diversified investment and asset management company that provides integrated financing solutions to small and medium enterprises ("SMEs") in China, today announced its audited financial results for the fiscal twelve months ended June 30, 2018.

Fiscal Twelve Months Financial and Operational Highlights

Gross revenue was $9.7 million , compared to $9.2 million for the corresponding period ended June 30, 2017 .

, compared to for the corresponding period ended . Interest income on short-term investments was $15.1 million , compared to $13.8 million for the corresponding period ended June 30, 2017 .

, compared to for the corresponding period ended . Net income attributable to Wins Finance was $10.5 million , compared to $20.3 million for the corresponding period ended June 30, 2017 .

"Our gross revenue increased by 5% for fiscal 2018 as compared to fiscal 2017 as our financial advisory business increased by 375%, though this was partially offset by a 19% decrease in our financial guarantee business. However, our net income fell 48%, primarily due to non-cash impairments in our guarantee service and leasing businesses as well as an increase in our expenses," said Renhui Mu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Wins Finance.

"The economic slowdown in Shanxi Province's economy, our main market for our financial guarantee business, significantly affected our financial results and the increased risk of potential loan defaults led us to take a $4.9 million provision on our income statement for such defaults. We also took a $3.1 million provision in our financing lease business primarily attributable to the economic slowdown in China, and the increase in default risk of our customers."

"Our net revenue decreased from $9.7 million for the year ended June 30, 2017 to $0.1 million for the year ended June 30, 2018, representing a decrease of 99%, mainly caused by provisions and impairments on our financial guarantee and leasing businesses that totaled $8.0 million. We note that the provision for the guarantee losses and impairment allowance for the investment in financial leases that have affected our operating results are non-cash items and represent Management's assessment of the default risk of our guarantee and finance leasing customers."

"We continue to refine and upgrade our risk management systems and sophisticated client screening processes since SMEs have a relatively high risk profile as compared to larger, more established companies. We are also pursuing new growth opportunities and believe that our joint venture with Hui Yue Financial Leasing (Ningbo) Co., Ltd. has the opportunity to boost our equipment leasing in Ningbo, China," added Mr. Mu.

Twelve Months Ended June 30, 2018 Financial Results

Gross revenue

Gross revenue for Wins Finance for the twelve months ended June 30, 2018 was $9.7 million, which was comprised of $2.3 million of commissions and fees generated from our financial guarantee services, $5.7 million of direct financing lease interest income and $1.7 million of financial advisory and lease agency income.

Commissions and fees from financial guarantee services decreased $0.5 million, or 18.7%, to $2.3 million for the twelve months ended June 30, 2018, compared to $2.8 million for the twelve months ended June 30, 2017. The decrease was primarily attributable to reduced lending activities due to the economic slowdown in Shanxi Province, where most of our existing SME clients are located, and, as a result, fewer potential clients were able to pass our screening process. Concurrent with a slowdown of China's economy, competition in our lending business has intensified in the region. These factors are expected to negatively impact our guarantee business in the foreseeable future.

Direct financing lease interest income decreased by $0.3 million, or 5.8%, to $5.7 million for the twelve months ended June 30, 2018, compared to $6.0 million for the twelve months ended June 30, 2017.

Financial advisory and lease agency income increased by $1.3 million, or 374.6%, to $1.7 million for the twelve months ended June 30, 2018, compared to $0.4 million for the twelve months ended June 30, 2017. The increase was primarily attributable to new contracts secured under our financing advisory services.

Interest income on short-term investments

Interest income from short-term investments increased by $1.3 million to $15.1 million for the twelve months ended June 30, 2018, compared to $13.8 million for the twelve months ended June 30, 2017. The increase was primarily due to an increase in the average balance of our short-term investments.

Non-interest expenses

Non-interest expenses increased to $5.7 million for the twelve months ended June 30, 2018, as compared to $1.2 million for the twelve months ended June 30, 2017, primarily due to the increase in other operating expenses. This was due to (i) an increase of $1.8 million in legal and consulting fees due in part to our defending against certain legal proceedings initiated against us, (ii) an impairment loss of $1.3 million on a promissory note (included in short-term investments), and (iii) a negative amount of $1.5 million in share-based compensation expenses being recorded in the year ended June 30, 2017, and the reversal of this expense due to the termination of the options prior to vesting.

Income tax

Income tax expense decreased by $3.0 million, to a tax credit of $1.0 million for the twelve months ended June 30, 2018, compared to an income tax expense of $2.0 million for the twelve months ended June 30, 2017. The decrease was primarily attributable to the decrease in taxable income, which mainly consisted of income before taxes excluding the interest on short-term investments that was tax-exempt.

Net income

Net income decreased by $9.8 million, or 48.4%, to $10.5 million for the twelve months ended June 30, 2018, compared to $20.3 million for the twelve months ended June 30, 2017. The decrease was mainly caused by (i) provisions on our financial guarantee and leasing businesses that totaled $8.0 million and (ii) an increase in non-interest expense of $4.5 million, offset by (iii) an increase in interest income of $1.3 million and (iv) a decrease in income tax expense of $3.0 million.

Current Outlook

Management continues to be cautious as to its operating results in future periods in view of the slowdown of the Chinese economy in those regions where the Company operates and which directly effects China's financial sector. The Company believes that its financial guarantee services business could especially be adversely affected since its exposure to defaulted loans is expected to increase and counter guarantees or collateral provided may become insufficient to cover repayments. Management is undergoing a review of the risk controls for the Company's financial guarantee business and may reduce the operation of this business in order to minimize the risks of the Company's exposure.

Conversely, we are pleased with the growth in our financial advisory and lease agency business. We believe that our customized financial consultancy services are of high value-added for our clients and that it can help them to procure financing. This business can also provide good leads for our guarantee services business should clients pass our risk assessment criteria.

In addition, we continue to believe that the financial leasing business offers substantial growth opportunities as SMEs have become an indispensable driver of promoting economic and employment growth and continue to contribute to China's economic transformation. Many SMEs need to upgrade their equipment and adopt new technologies but are not able to access traditional bank financing. We continue to believe that our focus on SMEs results from strategic evaluation as many such entities are nimble actors in China's economy with strong growth potential. However, we note that the period-to-period financial results of this sector is affected by the complexity, uncertainties and changes in China's economic conditions as well the regulations governing the industry, and can cause fluctuations in our periodic operating and financial results.

Other Significant Events

On August 28, 2018, one of our subsidiaries entered into an agreement to acquire a 30% equity interest in Hui Yue Finance Leasing (Ningbo) Co., Ltd. ("Hui Yue"). Hui Yue will be a joint venture between us, Mercury International Financial Leasing (Tianjin) Co., Ltd. (formerly translated as Chenxing International (Tianjin) Financial Leasing Co., Ltd) and Zhongtou Jinchuang (China) Financial Holding Group Co., Limited (formerly translated as Sino Investment Jinchuang Financial Holding Co., Ltd). On October 26, 2018, the agreement was amended so that our subsidiary would acquire only a 15% interest in Hui Yue. The Company will pay RMB 150 million (or approximately $22.7 million) for its 15% interest in Hui Yue. Pursuant to the agreement, the Company was required to pay the capital within thirty years, from the date of change of Hui Yue's company registration. The first payment of RMB 20 million ($3.0 million) was made on October 30, 2018. Hui Yue will focus on the financial leasing of equipment relating to port logistics, construction machinery, energy conservation and medicine in Ningbo, China. We believe that participating in this investment has the opportunity to boost our growth in the leasing sector by leveraging the local financial, governmental and our client resources.

The Company's registration statement on Form F-3, which registers the issuance of ordinary shares, preferred shares, warrants, rights, debt securities and debentures by the Company, was declared effective by the SEC on March 30, 2018. The Company may sell such securities from time to time pursuant to the registration statement. As we have previously disclosed, we have advised NASDAQ that we will seek to increase the public float and potentially the liquidity of our ordinary shares in an attempt to limit the volatility in the trading price of our ordinary shares. If we undertake any offering under the registration statement, it will be, in part, an effort to increase the liquidity of our ordinary shares. However, we cannot guarantee that any actions we take will have the intended effect of reducing market volatility and improving liquidity, and such share issuances could result in significant dilution for current shareholders.

About Wins Finance

Wins Finance is a diversified investment and asset management company listed on NASDAQ. The Company is focused on identifying value accretive investment opportunities and assets in China and the United States that can be enhanced through the strategic involvement of its established management team and its familiarity with the Chinese investment community to help generate long-term value for shareholders. Wins Finance is well positioned to leverage its expertise and existing operations in China to build a comprehensive platform for the provision of lending and other financing solutions to the under-served small and medium enterprise segment. For more information, please visit www.winsholdings.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact in this press release are forward-looking statements and involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about the Company and the industry in which the Company operates, but involve a number of unknown risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding these and other risks are described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended June 30, 2018 and in the Company's other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results. You are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements contained herein and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements.

WINS FINANCE HOLDINGS INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In US dollars, except share data) As of June 30, 2018 June 30, 2017 US$ US$ ASSETS Cash 18,497,092 17,002,282 Restricted cash 23,082,396 24,282,208 Short-term investments 178,273,317 187,944,184 Guarantee paid on behalf of guarantee service customers 107,473 1,560,615 Commission receivable 496,097 - Net investment in direct financing leases 71,645,717 76,723,457 Interest receivable 15,157,094 3,514,075 Property and equipment, net 221,200 594,148 Deferred tax assets, net 1,089,667 327,137 Other assets 654,579 815,984 TOTAL ASSETS 309,224,632 312,764,090 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities Bank loans for capital lease business 13,696,574 28,281,541 Other loans for capital lease business 4,774,510 9,509,597 Interest payable 123,396 222,510 Income tax payable 2,435,118 2,772,631 Unearned income from financial guarantee services 88,824 538,215 Allowance on guarantee 2,637,236 673,147 Deposit from direct financing leases 9,164,554 10,854,121 Other liabilities 1,562,819 893,569 Due to related party 464,000 464,000 Deferred tax liabilities - 746,884 Total Liabilities 34,947,031 54,956,215 Stockholders' Equity Common stock (par value $0.0001 per share, 100,000,000 shares authorized; 19,837,642 issued and outstanding at June 30, 2018 and June 30, 2017) 1,984 1,984 Additional paid-in capital 211,934,432 211,934,432 Statutory reserve 4,730,036 3,530,458 Retained earnings 71,727,920 62,427,622 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (14,116,771) (20,086,621) Total Stockholders' Equity 274,277,601 257,807,875 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 309,224,632 312,764,090 Please see the notes to the consolidated financial statements on Form 20-F as filed with the SEC

WINS FINANCE HOLDINGS INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (In US dollars, except share data) For the years ended June 30, 2018 2017 Guarantee service income Commissions and fees on financial guarantee services 2,308,567 2,839,194 (Provision) reversal of provision on financial guarantee services (1,982,073) 3,208,827 Provision for guarantee paid on behalf of guarantee service customers (2,896,532) - Commission and fees on guarantee services, net (2,570,038) 6,048,021 Direct financing lease income Direct financing lease interest income 5,697,491 6,047,172 Interest expense for direct financing lease (1,512,619) (2,094,587) Business collaboration fee and commission expenses for leasing projects (99,320) (603,873) Provision for lease payment receivable (3,108,520) (27,332) Net direct financing lease interest income after provision for receivables 977,032 3,321,380 Financial advisory and lease agency income 1,695,769 357,284 Net revenue 102,763 9,726,685 Non-interest income Interest on short-term investment 15,095,621 13,752,538 Total non-interest income 15,095,621 13,752,538 Non-interest expense Business taxes and surcharge (13,059) (4,406) Salaries and employees surcharge (704,007) (879,595) Rental expenses (230,889) (247,684) Other operating expenses (4,789,448) (46,258) Total non-interest expense (5,737,403) (1,177,943) Income before taxes 9,460,981 22,301,280 Income tax credit (expense) 1,038,895 (1,951,489) NET INCOME 10,499,876 20,349,791 Other comprehensive income Foreign currency translation adjustment 5,969,850 (5,130,963) COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) 16,469,726 15,218,828 Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding: Basic 19,837,642 19,926,510 Diluted 19,837,642 20,082,089 Earnings per share: Basic 0.53 1.02 Diluted 0.53 1.01 Please see the notes to the consolidated financial statements on Form 20-F as filed with the SEC

WINS FINANCE HOLDINGS INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In US dollars) For the years ended June 30, 2018 2017 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES 10,499,876 20,349,791 Net income Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 395,814 320,842 Impairment loss on short-term investments 1,272,723 - Share-based compensation - (1,465,680) Provision for lease payment receivables 3,108,520 27,332 Deferred tax (benefit) expense (1,546,049) 370,019 Provision (reversal of provision) for guarantee 1,982,073 (3,208,827) Provision for guarantee paid on behalf of guarantee service customers 2,896,532 - Changes in assets and liabilities: Net investment in direct financing leases 3,925,969 (3,638,296) Commission receivable (504,779) - Guarantee paid on behalf of guarantee service customers (1,379,966) 1,313,577 Unearned income from financial guarantee services (470,358) 122,923 Interest receivable (12,016,442) (2,443,076) Other assets 145,401 (546,486) Interest payable (106,266) 17,979 Income tax payable (410,921) 314,334 Deposits from direct financing leases (1,983,386) 1,719,175 Other liabilities 692,504 (52,009) Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities 6,501,245 13,201,598 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchase of short-term investments (50,728,580) (73,395,616) Proceeds from maturities of short-term investments 64,102,479 32,294,070 Deposits paid to banks for financial guarantee services (18,874,650) (19,753,815) Deposits released from banks for financial guarantee services 20,686,625 22,815,354 Placement of pledged bank deposits - (4,403,737) Withdrawal of pledged bank deposits - 4,403,737 Purchase of property, plant and equipment (1,875) (79,955) Consideration received on disposal of WHL - 270,000 Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Investing Activities 15,183,999 (37,849,962) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from loans - 11,751,680 Repayment of loans (20,578,208) (16,311,241) Net Cash Used in Financing Activities (20,578,208) (4,559,561) EFFECT OF FOREIGN CURRENCY TRANSLATION ON CASH 387,774 (953,758) NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH 1,494,810 (30,161,683) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 17,002,282 47,163,965 Cash and cash equivalents at end of year 18,497,092 17,002,282 SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOW INFORMATION: Cash paid for income taxes 918,075 1,267,135 Cash paid for interest expense 1,512,619 2,076,609 Please see the notes to the consolidated financial statements on Form 20-F as filed with the SEC

