Winsight's New FSD Community Set to Launch on March 23

CHICAGO, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Winsight and FoodService Director, the leading noncommercial foodservice media brand of Winsight, are excited to add the FSD Community to its product portfolio. The mission of this new online platform, launching March 23, 2021, is to serve the noncommercial foodservice industry year-round through educational content and create a space for operators and suppliers to learn, connect and grow.

"Noncommercial operators are foodservice professionals who are always seeking new ideas and best practices to improve their operations. And happy to share their ideas, too," said William Anderson, SVP of noncommercial foodservice for Winsight. "Our FSD Community is the ultimate help desk."

As a member of the FSD Community, noncommercial foodservice operators and suppliers will have exclusive access to:

Interviews with noncommercial industry experts and presentations from FoodService Director editors.

editors. Culinary demonstrations and targeted educational workshops to share ideas, insights, products and solutions.

Discussion boards, moderated by the FoodService Director editorial team, will facilitate questions and allow viewers to take an active role in the answers, information and data.

A key component of FSD Community is Share Groups, which offers discussions based on shared interests and responsibilities, product discovery and one-on-one virtual meetings between operators and suppliers.

Membership to the FSD Community is complimentary for operators. Suppliers can join via one of FSD Community's many sponsorship opportunities.

To learn more about FSD Community, visit https://www.foodservicedirector.com/community/fsdc

About Winsight, LLC

Winsight LLC is a business-to-business information company serving the restaurant and noncommercial foodservice, convenience and petroleum retailing and grocery industries. Winsight provides research and analytics, branding solutions, face-to-face opportunities, lead generation initiatives, and content marketing services through products including subscription data products, reports, research tools, research programs, fully custom studies, conferences, custom marketing services, meetings, print and digital trade media.

To learn more, www.winsightmedia.com.

Contact: Britta Baarstad, [email protected]

SOURCE Winsight, LLC

