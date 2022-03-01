Winston & Strawn Adds Paul B. Salvaty to Litigation Practice in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Winston & Strawn LLP announced today the addition of Paul B. Salvaty as a partner in the Los Angeles office and as a member of the Litigation practice.

Paul brings more than 20 years of trial and appellate experience representing major companies and public agencies both as plaintiffs and defendants at the state and federal level. His major focus has been the prosecution and defense of business disputes with an emphasis on complex commercial litigation, entertainment and IP litigation, class actions and mass torts, and antitrust matters.

"I am excited to be joining Winston at such an inflection point for intellectual property litigation," said Paul. "Increased attention from Washington towards Silicon Valley is driving complex disputes that will have far-ranging implications across multiple sectors. I look forward to working together with Winston's broader litigation team as we increase our capabilities to better serve client interests."

Paul also has years of experience with entertainment clients, representing large studios in high-profile disputes and cross-border litigation. On the plaintiff side, he has recovered more than $100 million in verdicts and settlements on behalf of clients. Paul is also well-versed in the aerospace, defense, and energy sectors.

"Paul's addition underscores not only our continued growth in Los Angeles but the evolving complexity of work being handled by our litigation team," said Angela M. Machala, Los Angeles managing partner. "Paul is an outstanding trial attorney and has the depth of expertise needed to serve the interests of our clients at the intersection of technology, entertainment, and transactional law."

Paul served as a law clerk to the Hon. Dickran Tevrizian of the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California and to the Hon. Kim M. Wardlaw of the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California.

He is active in the Los Angeles and San Francisco legal communities and currently serves on the board of directors for the Tahirih Justice Center. Paul is past president of the board of directors of both the Legal Aid Foundation of Los Angeles and the U.C. Hastings Foundation.

"Paul's background and proven experience are an ideal fit for our expanding presence in Los Angeles," said Winston Chairman Tom Fitzgerald. "He is a skilled litigator with a versatile background that will allow us to address a wide range of critical issues across key industries."

Winston & Strawn LLP is an international law firm with 15 offices located throughout North America, Asia, and Europe. More information about the firm is available at www.winston.com.

Contact:

Michael Goodwin

646.502.3595

[email protected]

SOURCE Winston & Strawn LLP