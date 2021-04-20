Winston & Strawn Expands Corporate Practice with the Addition of Stephen T. Kong

LOS ANGELES, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Winston & Strawn LLP is pleased to announce the addition of Stephen T. Kong as a partner in the firm's Los Angeles office and as a member of the firm's Corporate practice.

Stephen focuses his practice on technology and intellectual property transactions, including IP licensing, technology development, and commercialization of content and media. Stephen has spent the majority of his career in Silicon Valley, with considerable expertise in software and IT matters including open-source licensing, e-commerce transactions, and media and content.

Stephen will also serve in a key supporting role for Winston's M&A and Private Equity Practices, leveraging his significant experience managing the IP aspects of M&A on behalf of both buyers and sellers in a variety of technology transactions.

"Winston & Strawn has an established reputation for helping clients navigate legal complexities at the intersection of intellectual property, technology and financial transactions," said Kong. "This is a space that continues to evolve in scope and complexity, and I look forward to working with my new colleagues as we meet client demand and drive new opportunities for growth."

This expansion of Winston's Los Angeles team follows the recent addition of 15 attorneys focused on white collar litigation and complex commercial litigation from the law office of Scheper Kim & Harris LLP, three highly respected real estate and workout attorneys from Sidley Austin LLP, and the addition of white-collar litigation expert and former Assistant United States Attorney Carol Alexis Chen. Stephen also follows other recent additions to Winston's Corporate practice, including Andrew Hutchinson in Chicago and Kathleen Blaszak in Washington, DC.

"Intellectual property plays a key role in almost every M&A and private equity transaction that Winston manages on behalf of our clients, and technology-focused transactions have been increasing in market share relative to most other industries," said Eva Davis, Los Angeles office managing partner and member of the Firm's executive committee. "Through his considerable experience in Silicon Valley, Stephen has helped define how intellectual property is addressed in technology-focused transactions today. We look forward to his contributions as we continue to strengthen our presence in this practice and on the West Coast."

Stephen previously served as senior corporate counsel for Sony Computer Entertainment America LLC and represented the R&D and strategic business development groups for the entity responsible for PlayStation matters in North America and Latin America. Stephen has counseled private equity firms and companies across a wide range of industries including software, e-commerce, consumer electronics, retail, and apparel.

"Stephen is an outstanding lawyer who brings a unique, informed perspective on the value of intellectual property in M&A and private equity transactions," said Winston Chairman Tom Fitzgerald. "We expect deal flow to increase throughout 2021 as the COVID-19 recovery takes hold, and Stephen's contributions will be essential as we provide counsel across multiple industries."

