Winston & Strawn Expands Tax and Complex Transaction Capabilities with Addition of Angela Russo

CHICAGO, March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Winston & Strawn LLP is pleased to announce the addition of Angela Russo as a partner in the firm's Chicago office, and as a member of the firm's Tax Practice.

Angela is an experienced tax attorney with particular expertise in advising on leveraged buyouts and other complex transactions ranging from several million dollars to several billion dollars for private equity firms. Angela has represented clients on domestic and cross-border mergers, acquisitions and leveraged buyouts, joint ventures, recapitalizations, and debt and equity restructurings.

"The past year has underscored the importance of having collaborative, global capabilities to address cross-border client issues," said Russo. "I am honored to be joining such an outstanding team and look forward to working together to help our mutual clients navigate critical issues related to tax and complex transactions."

"Angela's deep knowledge in both the funds and private equity space will be a great asset to our capabilities in fund formation, private equity, international tax, and other types of deals," said Linda Coberly, Managing Partner of Winston's Chicago office.

Angela has extensive transactional experience in tax matters, specifically in structuring and negotiating complex domestic and cross-border mergers, acquisitions, and divestitures of private and public companies in a wide range of industries, including manufacturing, retail, food and beverage, professional services, technology, and health care. She also advises on the tax aspects of debt and equity financings, corporate restructurings and recapitalizations, various capital market transactions, and structuring and formation of funds.

"Winston's capabilities in global tax law continue to grow," said Rob Heller and Olga Loy, Co-Chairs of Winston's Tax Practice. "Angela is the third attorney to join Winston's Tax Practice this year in addition to James Mastracchio and Susan Seabrook, who were welcomed to the firm's Washington, D.C. office in January." Angela is also the second new partner hired in Winston's Chicago office this month, following Andrew Hutchinson's addition to the Global Leveraged Finance Team.

"We expect dealmaking in the global capital markets to increase in both volume and complexity for the foreseeable future," said Winston Chairman Tom Fitzgerald. "The ability to navigate tax issues for such deals in multiple jurisdictions is a tremendous value to our global clients. We look forward to Angela's contributions."

