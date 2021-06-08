Winston & Strawn Expands Tax Practice With Addition Of Dean Hinderliter

DALLAS, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global law firm of Winston & Strawn today announced the appointment of Dean Hinderliter as a partner in the firm's Dallas office, and a member of the firm's tax practice.

Dean focuses his practice on a wide range of tax matters, including the tax-related aspects of mergers & acquisitions, divestitures, private equity investments, public offerings, tax-free reorganizations, leveraged buyouts, the formation of joint ventures, and S corporation issues. Dean also concentrates on tax advisory work for partnerships, private equity funds, hedge funds, and limited liability companies in connection with ongoing operations, acquisitions, restructurings, financings, unwinds, and incorporations.

"Between increased federal oversight and an evolving tax code, tax-related matters continue to be an important component to private equity, M&A, and other corporate transactions," said Dean. "Winston & Strawn is an outstanding transactional firm, and I look forward to helping corporations, high-net-worth individuals, and family-owned businesses adapt to today's continuously changing tax environment."

Dean's transaction experience includes knowledge regarding the taxation of natural resources, transactions involving the petroleum industry, and tax issues related to the formation and operation of private equity funds.

"Dean is a welcome and timely addition to our team as we navigate the COVID migration, the energy sector's drive to adopt renewable practices, and the broader impact of tax-code changes," said Bryan Goolsby, co-managing partner of Winston's Dallas office.

"His background and experience will be essential as we continue to address increased deal activity in the greater Texas market," added Co-Managing Partner Tom Melsheimer.

Dean follows other recent additions to Winston's tax practice, including James Mastracchio and Susan Seabrook in Washington, D.C., and Angela Russo in Chicago. He is also the third new partner to join Winston's offices in Texas within the past month, as Douglas Lionberger and James Brown began working in the firm's Houston office in May.

"Dean will add additional depth and insight to our bench as we continue to meet the rapidly changing needs of our clients across multiple industries and geographies," said Winston Chairman Tom Fitzgerald.

Winston & Strawn LLP is an international law firm with 15 offices located throughout North America, Asia, and Europe. More information about the firm is available at www.winston.com .

