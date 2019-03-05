Winston & Strawn LLP: Federal Court Finds the NCAA in Violation of the Antitrust Laws

NEW YORK, March 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In a landmark ruling, Judge Claudia Wilken of the Northern District of California held the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) to be in violation of the antitrust laws and issued an injunction against NCAA limitations on schools providing additional education-related benefits to athletes, like post-graduate scholarships, internships, computers, study abroad programs, and academic awards. This is the second time the NCAA's compensation rules have been held to violate the antitrust laws.

Jeffrey Kessler, the co-lead class counsel and well-known antitrust and sports litigator, made the following statement after receiving news of the victory:

"This is a big step forward for the athletes and another loss for the oppressive NCAA system. This is the second time the NCAA compensation rules have been held unlawful and it will not be the last. While more needs to be done, this is a turning point in the fight to create a fair system for all."

"One of the most significant new benefits that will now be permitted is that schools will be able to provide thousands of dollars a year in academic incentive payments to students who make progress towards their degrees. This is change which will both reward the athletes economically for the enormous revenues they generate and encourage them in their studies. It is a win-win for improved economic fairness to the athletes and the pursuit of educational values."

Attorneys for Plaintiffs

The Winston & Strawn LLP team was led by partners Jeffrey Kessler, David Greenspan, David Feher, Sean Meenan, and the late Derek Sarafa, and supported by associates Joseph Litman, Jeanifer Parsigian, Ben Gordon, Adam Dale, and Georgino Hyppolite, and senior paralegal Corinne Kyritsopoulos.

Winston's co-counsel include Steve Berman and Jeff Friedman of Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP and Bruce Simon and Benjamin Shiftan of Pearson, Simon & Warshaw, LLP.

SOURCE Winston & Strawn LLP