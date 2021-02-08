Winston & Strawn Strengthens Appellate & Litigation Capabilities with Addition of Andrew Tauber

WASHINGTON, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Winston & Strawn LLP is pleased to announce the addition of Andrew Tauber as a partner in its Washington, D.C. office and as a member of its firmwide Appellate & Critical Motions practice.

Tauber is widely known for his work in product liability cases and his leadership in the area of federal preemption—an issue with particular importance for clients in heavily regulated industries such as pharma and medical device manufacturing, transportation, and financial services. A co-author of the treatise Federal Appellate Practice, he regularly represents clients in the U.S. Supreme Court, the various U.S. Courts of Appeals, and state appellate courts throughout the country.

"I could not be more excited to join Winston & Strawn," said Tauber. "Winston has a highly regarded and expanding appellate practice, an active trial team that generates many opportunities to write and argue critical motions in high-stakes litigation, and tremendous synergy with my existing client base."

"The same clients who come to Winston for its trial lawyers are also very sophisticated about our appellate practice," added Linda Coberly, Chicago Managing Partner and Chair of the firm's Appellate & Critical Motions Practice. "They look to appellate lawyers to shape the critical legal issues from the beginning of the case, driving toward success on appeal. Andy's skills and deep expertise will help our clients navigate complex trial and appellate issues."

In addition to his purely appellate work, Tauber works closely with trial lawyers to craft and preserve legal arguments for later appellate review through effective motions to dismiss, motions for summary judgment, motions in limine, proposed jury instructions, and post-trial motions. He serves as national coordinating counsel for clients with recurring legal issues that implicate unsettled areas of law, helping them develop their litigation strategy, preparing materials for use by the clients' other outside counsel, and reviewing briefings by other outside counsel to ensure consistency across the clients' litigation portfolio.

"Appellate practice is central to any Washington, D.C. law practice, and Andy enhances our ability to offer our clients experienced and highly recognized attorneys in select regulatory and litigation practice areas," said David Rogers, Managing Partner of Winston's D.C. office.

"Andy is an outstanding addition to an already powerful Appellate & Critical Motions team and will help us stay ahead of the curve as we help our clients through their greatest litigation challenges," said Winston Chairman Tom Fitzgerald.

Tauber has been named a D.C. appellate "Litigation Star" three years in a row by Benchmark Litigation; has been designated a nationwide "notable practitioner" in the areas of product liability defense and rail transportation by Chambers USA; and has been repeatedly recognized in The Legal 500 U.S. for product liability defense in the pharmaceutical and medical device area.

Winston & Strawn LLP is an international law firm with 15 offices located throughout North America, Asia, and Europe. More information about the firm is available at www.winston.com .

