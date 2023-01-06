Winston Weber is recognized by Continental Who's Who

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Winston Weber is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as an Top Pinnacle Executive in the Business Consulting field and for his contributions at Winston Weber & Associates.

Mr. Weber graduated with a Bachelor of Arts Degree at Syracuse University in 1962. He began his career with Colgate Palmolive, where he was recruited as a sales representative from 1962 to 1964. He advanced to become a sales supervisor from 1964 to 1966. He later served General Foods as a district sales manager from 1966 to 1969 and a regional sales manager from 1969 to 1972. Mr. Weber worked as the Vice President of Sales for Beechnut Inc. from 1972 to 1975 and Sunshine Biscuits and American Brands from 1975 to 1978. Mr. Weber followed these positions as the Senior Vice President of Sales for Atari from 1982 to 1983, then became the President at Plough Sales Corporation, part of Schering-Plough, from 1983 to 1985. Mr. Weber additionally served as the President of the Drackett Products Company from 1987 to 1992.

Mr. Weber is the Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and Founder of Winston Weber & Associates since 1985. According to Mr. Weber, His company is the leader in retail strategy consulting, Winston Weber & Associates is a pioneer in retail growth maximization and shopper centricity. The company's goal has always been to have a global perspective and provide leading-edge thinking with practical, implementable solutions. Winston Weber & Associates is known for a thorough and uncompromising emphasis on quality and trust and employs a "say it as we see it" approach. The company prides itself on moving beyond traditional "best practices" to maximize profitability, helping retailers grow their average cart size and increase customer loyalty. The company has demonstrated expertise in aligning clients' teams to current shopper demographics and optimizing employee culture. Winston Weber & Associates has consistently exceeded client expectations for 36 years.

Mr. Weber is affiliated with various organizations, including the Food Marketing Institute, the National Food Brokers Association, and the Canadian Council of Grocery Distributors. Mr. Weber also served as the former chairman of the board of visitors for the College of Arts and Sciences at Syracuse University.

