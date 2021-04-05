Winsupply acquires Allegheny Pipe & Supply, serving contractors in Pittsburgh, Penn., region

DAYTON, Ohio, April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Winsupply Inc., one of the largest distributors in the nation, has purchased the assets of Allegheny Pipe & Supply, a distributor of industrial pipe, valves and fittings located in Coraopolis, Penn., a borough located just west of Pittsburgh. The company is regarded as a prime distributor of carbon and stainless steel pipe, valves, fittings and related products with onsite cutting, grooving, and threading capabilities for the Pittsburgh area and beyond to the tri-state region of Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Ohio. Terms of the purchase were not disclosed.

Third generation owners Jim Morse, president of Allegheny Pipe & Supply, and his brother, Tom Morse, vice president, plan to re-invest in substantial ownership in the company with Winsupply Inc. as the majority owner. Jim Morse will remain president and Tom will be second in command. The location will continue to do business as Allegheny Pipe & Supply, with the legal name Winsupply Coraopolis PA Co.

"The Winsupply business model is perfect for owners like Jim and Tom Morse who wanted a succession plan that allowed them to stay in the business," said Monte Salsman, president of Winsupply Acquisitions Group. "Jim and Tom are great people and we are thrilled to be partners with them. They are true entrepreneurs who are deeply respected by their customers, vendors and community. We are excited about growing with them and expanding the Winsupply opportunity in the Pittsburgh area.

"They will continue to have local decision-making as owners but now with the major support of Winsupply. They have a strong inside and outside sales team with a combined 200-plus years of experience, are customer-focused, and they want to continue to grow."

In the Winsupply business model, Winsupply is the majority owner of its companies, reflecting its shared-ownership business model in which local entrepreneurs have autonomy to decide how their company will best serve their customers, and to share in the financial risks and rewards of ownership.

About Winsupply Inc.

Winsupply Inc. (www.winsupplyinc.com) is a leading supplier of residential and commercial construction and industrial supplies and equipment headquartered in Dayton, Ohio. The privately-held company has nearly 620 wholesaling locations in 45 states and offers entrepreneurs the unique opportunity to own a meaningful part of the local business. Collectively, Winsupply is known as "The Winsupply Family of Companies" and includes Win-branded locations, Noland Company, Carr Supply, Security Plumbing & Heating Supply, APCO, and other regional suppliers the company has acquired. In the family are companies conducting business-to-business wholesale distribution of supplies and equipment in plumbing and heating; hydronics; pipe, valves and fittings; HVAC and refrigeration; electrical; fastening hardware; waterworks and utility; pumps; turf irrigation and landscape; and fire system fabrication. Follow Winsupply on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

