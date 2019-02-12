Winsupply acquires multi-location irrigation supplier Baron Distributors

DAYTON, Ohio, Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Winsupply Inc., one of the largest distributors in the nation, has purchased Baron Distributors, a wholesaler-distributor of irrigation products in four locations in west Texas and New Mexico. Details of the asset purchase were not disclosed.

Baron Distributors is a supplier of turf, landscape, golf and agriculture irrigation products with two locations in El Paso doing business as Baron Supply and Baron Irrigation Supply, and single locations in Las Cruces and Albuquerque, New Mexico, doing business as Sierra Irrigation Supply and Sierra Supply, respectively. Products include plastic pipe and fittings, drip tubing, filtration equipment and landscaping supplies.

Each of the four locations will operate under the Winsupply brand: Winsupply of N. El Paso, Winsupply of S. El Paso, Winsupply of E. Las Cruces and Winsupply of S. Albuquerque. Four individuals who previously served as branch managers with Baron Distributors plan to invest as co-owners, with Winsupply as majority owner of each location.

"Baron Distributors has established a highly successful, growing group of irrigation distributors in the three southwest locales over its 25-year history," said Monte Salsman, president of Winsupply Local Company Group. "We see continued growth and strong veteran leadership from the four who are investing personal equity in ownership of their respective locations."

The local managers investing financially in their respective Winsupply locations will have autonomy as presidents, each responsible for making decisions that are best for the local company. In the Winsupply co-ownership business model, Winsupply Inc. has majority equity in each of its locations, while the local company presidents and sometimes employees own substantial equity.

About Winsupply Inc.

Winsupply Inc. ( www.winsupplyinc.com ) is a leading supplier of residential and commercial construction and industrial supplies and equipment headquartered in Dayton, Ohio. The privately-held company has nearly 600 wholesaling locations in 45 states and offers entrepreneurs the unique opportunity to own a meaningful part of the local business. Collectively, Winsupply is known as "The Winsupply Family of Companies" and includes Win-branded locations, Noland Company, Carr Supply, Security Plumbing & Heating Supply, Wyatt Irrigation, Electrical Sales, Inc., APCO, Tacoma Electric and Thomas Pipe. In the family are companies conducting business-to-business wholesale distribution of supplies and equipment in plumbing and heating; hydronics; pipe, valves and fittings; HVAC and refrigeration; electrical; fastening hardware; waterworks and utility; pumps; turf irrigation and landscape; and fire system fabrication. Follow Winsupply on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

