Winsupply opens waterworks distributor in Quad Cities

DAYTON, Ohio, Jan. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Winsupply Inc., one of the nation's largest distributors, has opened Quad Cities Winwater, serving waterworks and utilities contractors in the Quad Cities including eastern Iowa and northwest Illinois.

Christopher Burgmeier is the president of Quad Cities Winwater. A resident in the area over the past 14 years, Burgmeier has been in the waterworks and utilities industry since 2002. Most recently he was in sales at Lincoln Winwater, a Winsupply company in Nebraska. Before joining Winsupply, he was territory manager for A.Y. McDonald Mfg. Co. based in Dubuque, Iowa.

"In addition to his deep knowledge in the waterworks industry, Chris has the entrepreneurial spirit we look for in individuals to lead his own company," said Rob Ferguson, president of Winsupply Local Company Group.

"I've learned many things during my 17 years in the waterworks industry," said Burgmeier. "One of the most important things is the customer is the boss. I want to develop a partnership with our customers and help them grow their business and be successful."

The Quad Cities Winwater location has been operating as part of Lincoln Winwater, whose president is Eric Leatherman, for the past year. The location is now a separate company with Winsupply Inc. as majority owner and Burgmeier as minority owner.

In the Winsupply co-ownership business model, Winsupply Inc. has majority equity in each of its locations, while the local company presidents and sometimes employees own substantial equity. With this model, local company presidents have the autonomy and flexibility to decide how best to meet the needs of the customers in their markets. They also share uncapped financial rewards and risks of ownership.

Winsupply Inc. provides the local company locations purchasing power, distribution, and other support services such as business consulting, accounting, payroll, IT and marketing.

