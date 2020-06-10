WINT to provide water leak detection in AXA XL's Construction Ecosystem

AXA XL's Construction Ecosystem, the first platform of its kind, incorporates WINT and other innovative technologies to monitor and aggregate data and provide contractors, developers and owners with unique insights and risk management tools.

"With the Construction Ecosystem platform, we've curated some of the industry's best-of-breed technologies to deliver the maximum impact to the market," said Justin Gress, director of strategic operations for AXA XL. "We chose WINT because its AI-powered technology provides the most advanced and potent leak-prevention capabilities. We are thrilled to have WINT included as part of our ecosystem to help reduce the damage and financial impact of water leaks."

By helping reduce the risk of damage from burst pipes and undetected leaks, WINT's AI-powered solutions help contractors and operational facilities potentially eliminate the costs associated with repairs, lost time, increased insurance premiums and project delays.

"Water damage has an enormous financial impact on construction projects every year, and water damage claims are increasing in frequency and scope," said Guy Vachtel, WINT's vice president of business development. "WINT has been designed to reduce that impact and help contractors improve their productivity. We are proud to have been chosen by a leader such as AXA XL to provide our leak prevention solution as part of their ecosystem. The Construction Ecosystem is an opportunity for WINT users to enhance their mitigation tools, and for contractors who haven't used WINT to stop accepting water damage and leaks as part of the job."

Construction Ecosystem is available to select AXA XL customers in June, with wider access scheduled for later in 2020. For more information about AXA XL, visit http://www.axaxl.com.

For more information about WINT, visit https://wint.ai.

About WINT Water Intelligence

WINT is passionate about helping the world conserve one of its most precious resources, and the company is dedicated to helping businesses prevent the hazards, costs and waste associated with water leaks. Utilizing the power of artificial intelligence, the convenience of high-speed cellular data connections and smart shut-off valves, Water Intelligence units provide an all-in-one solution for commercial facilities and construction projects looking to eliminate the fear of water-leak disasters and ongoing water waste. For more information, please visit https://wint.ai.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

(865) 977-1973

[email protected]

SOURCE WINT Water Intelligence