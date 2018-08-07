Winter Art Exhibition Scheduled at Park Hotel Tokyo to Offer Guests Hospitality with Japanese Aesthetics of Season

TOKYO, Oct. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Park Hotel Tokyo announced on October 23 that it will hold an art exhibition titled "Mitsumasa Kadota - TELEPORT PAINTINGS - Art Exhibition" from December 3, 2018, to February 17, 2019.

Park Hotel Tokyo holds four art exhibitions a year, offering guests hospitality with Japanese aesthetics of each season. This winter, to celebrate the upcoming New Year, artworks by Mitsumasa Kadota, who pursues the possibilities of expression through color and brush strokes, resounding with each other like magic, will be exhibited.

At ART Lounge, guests can enjoy original cocktail and dessert that complement artworks. In the evening, powerful images with a motif of exhibited artworks will be projected on the 30-meter-high wall.

Park Hotel Tokyo General Manager Takayuki Suzuki said:

"Winter is harsh in Japan, but also has many celebrations. We hope to welcome guests with an exhibition embracing diversity and seemingly transcending to another dimension, a theme suiting the celebratory season."

Park Hotel Tokyo Art Project Director Yoshitomo Fujikawa said:

"This exhibition embodies our free, unconventional, and boundary-less thinking. Please enjoy the exhibition, which aims to find the present in our journey through time and to represent new values and the change of dimension into the coming year."

Park Hotel Tokyo hopes to present guests with the aesthetics of Japan to help them understand Japanese culture.

About Park Hotel Tokyo

Park Hotel Tokyo, opened in 2003, is located on the 25th floor and above in the Shiodome Media Tower. The 25th floor has the lobby and reception desk besides restaurants and a bar. The city's view can be enjoyed through the windows behind the reception desk. There are 270 guest rooms, located from the 26th to 34th floors. In 2013, Park Hotel Tokyo put forth a new concept, "Infinite time and space amid cognizant Japanese beauty." In line with the concept, every room on the 31st floor is decorated and turned into Artist Rooms, based on the theme "Beauty of Japan." To offer a memorable experience in various parts of the stay, Park Hotel Tokyo will continue to maximize the role of Japanese aesthetics and hospitality.

