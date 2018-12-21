Winter Break at Allegan Event Center

Get your adventure fix at Allegan Event Center, where we offer products from the international family adventure product supplier, Ropes Courses Inc. People of all ages can experience our two-level Sky Trail® Ropes Course with 2 Sky Rail™ Zip Lines, featuring over 85 ropes elements and a QUICKjump free-fall upon the course exit. Sky Tykes™ is our mini ropes course that is offered to customers 48" and under. Don't forget to check out our 16 Clip 'n Climb® vertical climbing walls as well as a Vertical Drop Slide and so much more!

With our extended holiday hours of operation, you can stop anytime! The event center is open every day, December 26th - January 6th, from 10am to 8pm. We will resume our normal hours of operation on January 7, 2019. We will be closed on Christmas and Christmas Eve, but open to the public on New Year's Day.

Be sure to check out our restrictions and pricing before you head over. But don't wait too long, Allegan Event is at the top of many wish lists this holiday season. Centrally located in Allegan at 439 River St., we're just 30 minutes from both Grand Rapids and Kalamazoo. So, what are you waiting for? Grab your friends and head over to Allegan Event. To learn more about our attractions, visit us at www.alleganevent.com.

