Winter Car Safety Kits Can Save Lives

In New England, a winter storms can occur at any time. If you are in an accident or your car breaks down, you could be stranded for hours. Winter car safety kits can help motorists ride out the storm and save lives says Cava Law

SPRINGFIELD, Mass., Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A winter storm can hit at any time, and if motorists are not prepared, they could suffer serious injury or even death waiting to be rescued in freezing conditions. One way to ensure survival is to create or purchase a winter car safety kit.

According to the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety, two thousand (2,000) roadway deaths occur every winter. These types of accidents are usually related to bad winter weather, including snowstorms and blizzards, fog, black ice, and other treacherous situations. No matter how the accident was caused, if you are stuck or stranded in your vehicle, you need to be prepared for anything.

"You never know what will happen," says Christopher Cava, Managing Partner at Cava Law Firm. "Accidents can occur at any time and injured or trapped motorists need medical attention. Having a first aid kit as part of your winter survival pack will help your own family and motorists around you."

What to Do if You Are Trapped in Your Car During a Storm

In February of 1978, Massachusetts was hit by a sudden, catastrophic blizzard that dumped over 30 inches of snow in less than 24 hours and trapped thousands of motorists on the interstate highways. The storm, known as the Blizzard of '78, took many lives and caused millions of dollars in damage. Since then, phone apps and alerts make people more aware of what is coming towards New England, but Mother Nature can strike at any time or more severe than predicted.

If you are ever caught in a blizzard and trapped in your car and stranded in an unsafe area you should stay in your car and wait to be rescued. Do not constantly run your vehicle to keep warm. Instead, keep blankets and extra clothes in the car to stay warm and intermittently turn your car on-and-off.

If you do need to run your vehicle, make sure the tailpipe is free of snow to keep exhaust fumes from building up inside your car. Carbon monoxide poisoning is a leading cause of death in winter storms. That is why you should never run your car inside a garage or closed building.

What Are the Contents of a Winter Car Safety Kit?

A winter car safety kit needs to include everything required to survive. It must consist of a first aid kit with plenty of bandages, antiseptic wash, wound-care supplies, and over-the-counter pain relief medications.

Your kit should also contain blankets, flares, jumper cables, flashlights with extra batteries, duct tape, lighter, rope and other useful survival supplies. You can build your own kit or purchase a prepared kit at leading retailers or online websites.

