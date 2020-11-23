Winter Home Sales Prices Yield Best Bargains for Buyers

According to the analysis, buyers who close on December 4 th or January 26 th will get the best deal and pay exactly market value for a property, as opposed to above market value in an extremely competitive market that has been on the rise. This analysis of more than 27 million single family home and condo sales over the past seven years is evidence of the continuation of a hot sellers' market (see full methodology below).

2013 to 2019 Sales of Single-Family Homes and Condos Month Day # of Sales Median Sales Price Median AVM Premium/Discount December 4 89,199 $ 202,000 $ 202,000 0.0% January 26 45,918 $ 185,000 $ 184,936 0.0% December 6 73,738 $ 215,000 $ 214,000 0.5% December 26 49,525 $ 205,000 $ 204,000 0.5%

Best Months to Buy

The analysis also looked at the best months to buy at the national level (December) and at the state level.

Nationally, while December is considered the best month to buy overall, there is still about a 1.5% premium. However, you can expect to pay higher premiums if you plan on purchasing in the summer, with the month of June having the highest premium at 6.9%.

According to the study, the states realizing the biggest discounts below full market value were Ohio (-7.4% in January); Michigan (-7.2% in February); Delaware (-6.3% in February); Tennessee (-6.2% in January); and New Jersey (-5.8% in December).

Methodology

For this analysis ATTOM Data Solutions looked at any calendar day in the last seven years (2013 to 2019) with at least 10,000 single family home and condo sales. There were 362 days (including leap year data) that matched this measure, with the four exceptions being Jan. 1, July 4, Nov. 11 and Dec. 25. To calculate the premium or discount paid on a given day, ATTOM compared the median sales price for homes with a purchase closing on that day with the median automated valuation model (AVM) for those same homes at the time of sale.

