Winter Storm Damage and Your Insurance Claim

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As Texas thaws from severe winter weather, including snow, ice and freezing temperatures, insurers are facing hundreds of thousands of claims filed for significant property damage to homes and commercial properties. In 2019, the Insurance Information Institute reported $2.1 billion in insured losses caused by winter storms, 2021 will likely exceed $19 billion.



The good news is that most insurance policies cover damage caused by snow and ice. However, understanding your policy and avoiding disputes between insurance carriers and policyholders concerning what an insurance policy covers and what is excluded can be complex.



"Our advice," say Insurance Claim Recovery Support CEO, Scott Friedson, "is review your insurance policy to determine your specific coverage. Some areas of damages often covered by residential or commercial property insurance policies due to snow and freezing ice conditions may include water damage, pipe bursts, business interruption, building or roof collapse and ice dams."



Virtually every region of Texas has been hit which could make this storm the most expensive in U.S. history. "The honest truth about insurance claims," say Public Insurance Adjuster Friedson, with over a decade of experience settling large loss insurance claims, "is that Policyholders bear the burden of proving their claim while Insurer's have a duty to indemnify the insured in good faith. You can hope or you can plan but either way, if you have a claim, your insurance company's representatives will adjust your claim, 'their way'".



Engaging a trustworthy Public Insurance Adjuster at the beginning of the claim process can make a big difference. Click here for more information on what you need to know about coverage and exclusions on your Winter Storm Damage Insurance claims.

