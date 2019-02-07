Winter Storm Petra and Travel Insurance: Squaremouth Explains Coverage

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Feb. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Over 200 million Americans are expected to be impacted by widespread snow, sleet and freezing rain as Winter Storm Petra moves east across the country this week. Travel insurance comparison site, Squaremouth, explains coverage options for travelers affected by this massive winter storm.

Travelers who purchased a travel insurance policy before Winter Storm Petra was named on February 18, 2019 may be covered to cancel their travel plans.

What Is Covered

Flight Delays and Cancellations : Travelers can be covered to cancel their trip and be reimbursed 100% of their non-refundable trip costs if their flight is delayed, canceled, or if their airport is closed.

: Travelers can be covered to cancel their trip and be reimbursed 100% of their non-refundable trip costs if their flight is delayed, canceled, or if their airport is closed. Missed Connections : If a traveler is stuck in a layover city and misses a connecting flight or cruise, travel insurance can cover the associated costs to catch them up to reach their destination.

: If a traveler is stuck in a layover city and misses a connecting flight or cruise, travel insurance can cover the associated costs to catch them up to reach their destination. Meals and Hotels: Delayed travelers can also be reimbursed up to a certain daily amount for meals, hotel stays, and local transportation to and from the hotel and airport during their delay.

What Isn't Covered

Poor Driving Conditions: Missing a flight due to traffic resulting from inclement weather and poor road conditions is not covered by travel insurance. However, some policies may have coverage if a road closure or accident prevents travelers from reaching the airport.

Missing a flight due to traffic resulting from inclement weather and poor road conditions is not covered by travel insurance. However, some policies may have coverage if a road closure or accident prevents travelers from reaching the airport. Long Lines at the Airport: Winter weather can often cause ticketing counter delays at affected airports, but canceling a trip or missing a flight due to long lines is not covered by travel insurance.

Squaremouth's Winter Storm Travel Insurance Information Center answers FAQs about travel insurance coverage for winter weather. This database is regularly updated as new information becomes available.

