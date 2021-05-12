Winter Storm Uri Isn't Done Yet - The Dangerous After-Effects Of Houston's Massive Ice Storm, Reports DryMore

"Buildings in Texas just aren't constructed or insulated to withstand even short bursts of below freezing temperatures," said DryMore Company president Jessica Lykins. "Freezing temperatures, no power, and burst pipes affected the entire state of Texas, which made it very difficult for companies in our area to keep up with the need."

According to Lykins, whose restoration company was among many companies working throughout Texas after the storm, trained technicians must act as quickly as possible after a building sustains water damage. Moisture inside building materials can hold mold spores, so if left untreated the growth of mold and bacteria can begin within 48 hours.

"The key to mold control is moisture control, and unfortunately for many people that just wasn't possible," she said. "By the time we were able to help customers with the cleanup and dry out after this storm, mold had already begun to grow."

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention says mold growth may cause potentially risky health effects, from a stuffy nose and sore throat to coughing or wheezing. People with asthma, mold allergies and those who are immune-compromised people could have even more dangerous symptoms.

There are many stories of homeowners affected by not only the freeze, but also the delay in fixing the after-effects. Lykins, told of an insurance agent called on behalf of an elderly Houston resident on February 24, 10 days after the freeze began. He worked with her to get help with water damage caused by the ice storm, but by the time DryMore's technicians arrived mold growth had already begun in her home. The resident was already experiencing breathing difficulties due the mold. Technicians brought in volunteers to help remove wet materials until a crew was able to completely clean up and dry out her property.

