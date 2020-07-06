Winter The Dolphin's Beach Club, An Eco-Friendly Hotel, Joins Ascend Hotel Collection

"People are dreaming of travel and are eager to start exploring again, and Winter the Dolphin's Beach Club offers everything they've come to expect from the Ascend brand," said Dianne Taylor, head of brand, Ascend Hotel Collection, Choice Hotels. "We know many travelers want to enjoy the outdoors, including beaches, and the hotel's location – on an island just off the coast of the Florida peninsula – is the perfect setting for a tropical getaway."

Located at 655 S. Gulfview Blvd., the five-story, 91-room Winter the Dolphin's Beach Club is just minutes away from the Clearwater Marine Aquarium. The hotel features design elements that celebrate aquatic life and gives guests the opportunity to support the aquarium's mission, with a portion of the proceeds from each room night going directly to the care, education, research and conservation of marine mammals.

"The addition of this eco-friendly hotel to Choice's portfolio reaffirms our commitment to expanding the Ascend Hotel Collection — the largest soft-brand collection in the industry — one unique property at a time," said Mark Shalala, senior vice president of development, upscale brands, Choice Hotels. "The strength of the Ascend brand also resonates with guests and franchisees alike as they look for dependable brands, especially in this current environment. For franchisees, Ascend hotels are backed by Choice's industry-leading technology and robust distribution and reservation channels."

Winter the Dolphin's Beach Club features a live video stream of wild dolphins off the coast from the hotel, as well as sustainability measures and amenities including:

Sea turtle-safe lighting.

No single-use plastics.

Special window treatments to reduce energy use while minimizing the harmful effects of sun glare.

Dolphin tail-shaped stone jetties to protect the hotel's inlet beach.

An outdoor heated pool with sundeck.

Food and beverage options at the Cabanas Beachside Bar and Grill.

Ascend hotel guests can participate in the award-winning Choice Privileges loyalty program, rated a top hotel loyalty program by both USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards and U.S. News & World Report. Choice Privileges membership is free and offers fast rewards and exclusive member rates for those who book directly at www.choicehotels.com.

All Choice-branded hotels are participating in Commitment to Clean, which is the company's global, holistic approach to supplying franchisees and their employees with the tools they need to achieve superior levels of cleanliness and address health and safety concerns associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. The initiative enhances existing best practice guidance for deep cleaning, disinfecting, hygiene and social distancing. For more information on Commitment to Clean, visit https://www.choicehotels.com/about/commitment-to-clean-hotels.

Ascend Hotel Collection®: Let the Destination Reach You.

The Ascend Hotel Collection global portfolio of independent resort, historic and boutique hotels is part of Choice Hotels, one of the world's largest leading hotel companies. Recognized as the hotel industry's first "soft brand" concept, there are more than 315 Ascend Hotel Collection properties open and operating worldwide, including in France, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Finland, Ireland, Norway, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, Australia, Canada, Ecuador, and throughout Mexico, the Caribbean and Central America. Membership with the Ascend Hotel Collection enables distinctive, independent properties to gain a global presence while maintaining their local charm. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com/ascend.

About Choice Hotels ®

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the largest lodging franchisors in the world. With more than 7,100 hotels, representing over 590,000 rooms, in over 40 countries and territories as of March 31, 2020, the Choice® family of hotel brands provide business and leisure travelers with a range of high-quality lodging options from limited service to full-service hotels in the upscale, midscale, extended-stay and economy segments. The award-winning Choice Privileges® loyalty program offers members benefits ranging from everyday rewards to exceptional experiences. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com.

