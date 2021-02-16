Winter Weather Impacting Blood and Platelet Donations

MILWAUKEE, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With winter storm warnings and advisories in place across much of the Midwest, Versiti Blood Centers is grappling with low and quickly dwindling supplies of blood and platelet donations.

"The unrelenting winter weather is taking its toll on the blood supply across the Midwest," said Dr. Dan Waxman, vice president of transfusion medicine and senior medical director at Versiti. "Supplies of some blood types, including O-negative and O-positive, are reaching critically low levels, with less than a day's supply of life-saving blood on shelves to supply Versiti's hospital partners across Wisconsin, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan and Ohio. We simply do not have the three-day supply of blood that we need."

The winter weather advisories and warnings are adding to the ongoing blood collection challenges that centers have been facing during COVID due to remote work and schooling. In the past year, Versiti has experienced a 47% decrease in mobile drive collections at business and schools.

Platelets – which are used to help cancer patients, trauma survivors and premature babies – are only viable for five to seven days outside the body, creating a constant and ongoing need for donations. Like blood, platelets can't be manufactured, so Versiti needs volunteer donors to roll up their sleeves.

"We are asking the community to step forward and help," said Dr. Waxman. "Unfortunately, we can't wait a week until a cold snap subsides to provide these life-saving gifts. For these patients who rely on us, they need our help today, regardless of the weather forecast."

O-negative and O-positive blood donors are most needed now. O-negative and O-positive blood is the universal blood type, meaning donations can be transfused to all patients, including trauma victims, cancer patients and those undergoing surgery.

Generous donors are needed to extend the gift of life to neighbors who need help and to give blood at a Versiti Blood Center donor center nearest them:

Individuals can also make an appointment to donate at a local community blood drive in their area. Times, dates and locations of upcoming local drives can be found online at Versiti.org.

To help ensure donor safety, everyone entering Versiti facilities must wear a mask and have their temperature taken. All Versiti donation locations are practicing social distancing and closely adhering to CDC recommendations and cleaning protocols.

Donating blood takes about an hour with the actual donation taking 10-15 minutes. Anyone age 17 or older in good health who meets eligibility requirements is encouraged to give. Parental consent is required for donors age 16 to donate blood. Donors should bring a photo ID that includes their birth date.

Appointments are encouraged at any of Versiti's donor centers or at any local community blood drive. Walk-ins are always welcome. To schedule an appointment to donate blood, visit Versiti online at versiti.org.

About Versiti

Versiti, a national leader in blood health innovation, was formed with the mission to improve the health of patients and enable the success of our healthcare partners nationally. We provide innovative, value added solutions in the fields of transfusion medicine, transplantation, and blood-related diseases to meet the needs of each of our customers. The collective efforts across Versiti result in improved patient outcomes, expanded access to care, and cost efficiencies for healthcare systems nationwide. For more information, visit versiti.org.

