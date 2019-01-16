Winter Weather Isn't Keeping Sick Kids from Getting to Care, Reports Miracle Flights

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Call it a miracle: The extreme winter weather causing flight delays across the U.S. isn't keeping national medical flight charity Miracle Flights from delivering sick children to the life-changing medical care they need.

Of the 211 commercial flights the national nonprofit has coordinated since January 20, only one has had to reschedule due to weather: a family traveling home to Salt Lake City, Utah, after receiving treatment in New York earlier this week.

Otherwise, Miracle Flights reports its operations have not been impacted by the adverse weather sweeping the nation. The organization is on pace to provide more than 530 free commercial flights this month to families around the country facing medical crises—an increase of more than 22 percent from 431 flights provided in January 2018.

"As of right now, we haven't received any calls from our patients' families or the airlines reporting delays or cancellations of their flights, which is a relief," said Mark E. Brown, Miracle Flights CEO. "In most cases, our families have scheduled these appointments well in advance and have been counting the days to see the doctors who can best help their children. We're grateful none of them have had to postpone due to the weather and hope that's a trend that continues for the next several weeks."

Established in 1985, Miracle Flights is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides free commercial airline travel to critically ill children who need access to life-changing medical care not available in their local communities. To date, the charity has provided more than 122,000 flights to help patients and their families reach medical facilities around the country.

For more information, visit www.miracleflights.org.

Press Contact

Erika Koff

(702) 261-0494

208541@email4pr.com

SOURCE Miracle Flights

Related Links

http://www.miracleflights.org

