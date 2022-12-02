Winter Wineland 2023: A Weekend of Wine Discovery

HEALDSBURG, Calif., Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wine Road, a destination marketing association of wineries and lodgings in Northern Sonoma County, announces its first event of 2023, Winter WINEland. Taking place January 14 – 15, 2023, 11am – 4:00pm each day, Winter WINEland is an opportunity for wine lovers to visit beautiful Sonoma County when it's less crowded, as well as go wine tasting at any of the 70 participating wineries over the two-day event. Because it's wintertime and the vineyards are essentially sleeping, event attendees often get to meet winemakers who share limited production wines and new releases, as well as find great wine discounts so they can restock their wine cellars after the holidays.

Wine Road Wine Road

"Our wineries are excited to welcome visitors back to Sonoma County and to be doing events again," says Beth Costa, Executive Director of Wine Road. "We have 70 participating wineries for Winter WINEland, an increase of 20 over our recent Wine & Food Affair event, which was hugely successful. We hope to see the same attendance or more for Winter WINEland and encourage visitors to take advantage of the three-day weekend and enjoy Sonoma County."

During ticket purchase, visitors must choose their check-in winery, but otherwise will be free to visit any of the 70 participating wineries that weekend. The Winter WINEland event format has returned pre-pandemic norms and reservations at each winery are no longer required. Upon check-in all visitors will receive their weekend wristband, tasting glass and a six-bottle wine bag. Tickets are $95 for the weekend, $75 for Sunday only, $10 weekend designated driver (we do not offer a Saturday only ticket). This event is non-refundable.

Additionally, in a nod to Winter WINEland's gone by, each winery will have a fun, festive photo backdrop to commemorate the weekend. Visitors can make their own photo album of memories from the weekend by snapping a photo at each winery they visit. For those that want to share, social media posts should be tagged with #winterwineland2023 and #wineroadlife.

Click on the program link at the Wine Road website to see a list of participating wineries, which currently include favorites such as Alexander Valley Vineyards, Hook & Ladder Winery, Pech Merle, Wilson Winery and Francis Ford Coppola Winery. A more detailed program for each winery can be found here.

For additional information, visit www.wineroad.com, call 707-433-4335, or e-mail at [email protected].

CONTACT

Mysty Stewart

707-235-7314

[email protected]

SOURCE Wine Road