WinterFest Returns to Worlds of Fun with New Festive Features, New Year's Eve Party

New this year, Worlds of Fun debuts New Year's Eve at WinterFest. This family-friendly celebration will countdown to 2019 with live music, Snoopy's Rockin' New Year's Eve Party, fireworks and more. Worlds of Fun also introduces horse-drawn carriage rides, surrounding guests with holiday nostalgia, and for the ultimate VIP experience, Jack Frost's Igloo Village offers guests and groups private, heated bungalows with concierge service and an array of delights.

Worlds of Fun's executive chef Wesley Boston is adding his own taste of creative flare with a special menu with more than 20 items just for WinterFest, including loaded fried yams, candied bacon, holiday egg rolls, a pot roast sandwich, cinnamon pull-apart bread and deluxe hot chocolate, in addition to traditional favorites like smoked turkey and carved ham.

WinterFest is home to Worlds of Fun's largest entertainment lineup of the season with a total of 10 original shows and dozens of strolling performers who spread holiday cheer. Families can also enjoy up to 30 rides, shop local crafters and specialty shops, and participate in festive activities like letter writing to Santa at the North Pole Post Office, decorating cookies with Mrs. Claus or visiting a live nativity and petting zoo.

Guests get unlimited visits and free parking to WinterFest in 2018 when they purchase a 2019 Gold Season Pass, as well as the entire 2019 season to Worlds of Fun and Oceans of Fun. The park also offers a free Pre-K Pass, which includes unlimited visits for children three to five years old in 2019 and WinterFest this year.

Worlds of Fun's WinterFest runs select nights through December 31. Visit worldsoffun.com to purchase tickets or learn more.

MEDIA ASSETS AND HD BROLL/DRONE: www.worldsoffun.com/winterfestmedia

About Worlds of Fun

Worlds of Fun & Oceans of Fun is a 235-acre amusement and waterpark in Kansas City, Missouri featuring more than 100 family rides, thrill rides, waterslides, shows and attractions, including seven world-class roller coasters. The park also stages the Midwest's largest Halloween event in September and October.

Worlds of Fun is owned and operated by Cedar Fair Entertainment Company (NYSE: FUN), a publicly traded partnership and one of the largest regional amusement-resort operators in the world. The Company owns and operates 11 amusement parks, two outdoor water parks, one indoor water park and four hotels. For more information, see www.cedarfair.com.

Media Contact: Chris Foshee

Public Relations Manager

Phone: (816) 303.5125

chris.foshee@worldsoffun.com

SOURCE Worlds of Fun

Related Links

http://www.worldsoffun.com

