Winter's Village Doubles Down with Two Locations including Green Valley Ranch Resort and Red Rock Resort

The AAA Four Diamond rated Green Valley Ranch Resort and Red Rock Resort, located just minutes away from the Las Vegas Strip, will transform each of its outdoor backyard pool areas into a holiday splendor experience for the entire family. Upon entering each Winter's Village venue, guests will be welcomed with a multitude of beautifully-decorated trees adorned with thousands of white lights and holiday music providing a magical backdrop.

The unique holiday experience will feature an outdoor rink complete with real ice and stunning views of the Las Vegas skyline at Green Valley Ranch Resort, and sweeping views of Red Rock Canyon at Red Rock Resort. In celebration of the holiday season, guests will also be able to revel with the whole family with added amenities at each Winter's Village venue, such as the finest house-made holiday-inspired bites; custom-cocktail lounges complete with mocktails for the children to enjoy; fire pit stations allowing guests to roast handmade s'mores over the fire; as well as specialty programming throughout the season.

Guests who are looking to extend the holiday fun can do so with its Winter's Village all-in hotel packages featuring value-added components including ice skating passes, fire pit experience, resort credit and more. Guests are invited to skate and stay awhile, perfect for both locals and tourists alike, with packages such as Stay, Sip & Skate; S'mores Please; and Date and Skate, to name a few.

Winter's Village at Green Valley Ranch Resort and Red Rock Resort will kick off November 17, 2018. For hours, pricing and a schedule of events, please visit www.wintersvillage.com for additional information. In addition, guests are encouraged to follow along on social media and tag #WintersVillage.

To learn more about Green Valley Ranch Resort, please call (702) 617-7777 or visit greenvalleyranch.sclv.com, and Red Rock Resort, please call (702) 797-7777 or visit redrock.sclv.com.

Download Fact Sheets and Photos:

Winter's Village at Green Valley Ranch Resort Fact Sheet

Winter's Village at Red Rock Resort Fact Sheet

Winter's Village Approved Photos

About Green Valley Ranch Resort

The AAA Four-Diamond Award-winning Green Valley Ranch Resort features nearly 500 guest rooms and suites, a 30,000-square-foot resort spa and salon, and a 10-screen movie theater. The property's restaurant collection includes Hank's Fine Steaks & Martinis, Tides Seafood & Sushi Bar, Bottiglia Italian restaurant, Borracha Mexican restaurant, Pizza Rock and several casual dining options. The property's gaming includes bingo, a poker room, race and sports book, table games and more than 2,300 slots/video poker machines. Other amenities include meeting and convention space, Kid's Quest, a supervised child care facility; and a stunning backyard pool area. Green Valley Ranch Resort is owned and operated by Station Casinos. To learn more, please visit www.greenvalleyranch.sclv.com.

About Red Rock Resort

A recipient of the AAA Four-Diamond Award, Red Rock Resort is one of Las Vegas' premier, off-strip luxury resorts located near Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area. The resort features nearly 800 guest rooms and suites, a 25,000-square-foot Well & Being spa, a spectacular pool area, movie theatre, bowling and a full array of gaming, including a bingo room, race and sports book and table games. The property's restaurants include T-Bones Chophouse, 8 Noodle Bar, Lucille's BBQ, Hearthstone Kitchen & Cellar, Yard House, Scott Conant's Masso Osteria and several casual dining options. Other amenities include meeting and convention space and Kid's Quest, a supervised child care facility. Red Rock Resort is owned and operated by Station Casinos. To learn more, visit RedRock.SCLV.com.

Media Contact:

Allied Global Marketing

stationcasinos@alliedglobalmarketing.com

SOURCE Station Casinos