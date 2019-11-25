Wipe Away Holiday Entertaining Stress with the Innovia® Automatic Paper Towel Dispenser

This holiday, the Innovia® Paper Towel Dispenser hopes to help alleviate that stress by making kitchen clean-up easier than ever.

Between stuffing the turkey, mashing the potatoes, and whipping up that batch of eggnog, you're bound to end up with messy hands, dirty dishes and sloppy counters. Instead of reaching for that roll of paper towels and inadvertently unwinding and soiling 10 sheets, simply wave your hand in front of the Innovia dispenser and get your paper towels on demand. It's as easy as pumpkin pie!

"The Innovia dispenser is this year's must-have tech gadget for anyone who will be spending time in the kitchen this holiday season," said Kim Poe, brand director with Innovia® Home. "Whether you're a seasoned home cook or new to holiday hosting, the Innovia dispenser is indispensable when you need to clean a mess but you don't have a hand to spare."

Not only is the Innovia Paper Towel Dispenser hands-free, it also works with any size sheet. Plus, the Innovia dispenser retracts unused sheets and contains them within the dispenser, helping to reduce waste, clutter and the risk of cross contamination. Adding to its convenience, the Innovia dispenser is compatible with most household paper towel brands and operates by AC adapter or battery.

The Innovia dispenser is available in two models, a countertop unit, which enables you to place the dispenser anywhere you need hands-free access to paper towels, and an undercabinet unit, which frees up valuable kitchen counter space. Both models are available in stainless, black, or white, to complement any kitchen décor. You can purchase the Innovia dispenser on Amazon or at Innovia Home.

About Innovia Home

The Innovia Automatic Paper Towel Dispenser was inspired by the hands-free paper towel systems at airports, restaurants, and office buildings. The vision is to bring together innovation, exceptional quality, and affordability to both home and business appliance users. Careful attention is paid to ensure that high-quality design and technology are united in an easy-to-use device. Innovia Home is part of the Georgia-Pacific family of consumer brands, which also includes Brawny®, Dixie®, Quilted Northern®, Vanity Fair®, and other well-known household names. To learn more about Innovia Home, visit www.innoviahome.com. To learn more about Georgia-Pacific, visit www.gp.com.

