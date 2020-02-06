CLEVELAND, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Demand for wipes in the US is forecast to hit $3.7 billion in 2023. Despite the relative maturity of product segments like baby wipes and moist towelettes, strong growth opportunities exist in:

continued development to premiumize and diversify products, such as of gentler formulations, greater use of natural additives, and sustainable, biodegradable, or more flushable substrates

introduction of application-specific wipes – such as healthcare acquired infection prevention – and increasingly value-added formulations of existing wipes

continuing adoption of wipes in areas that still see competition from alternatives such as separate cleaners and paper towels

wipes targeting demographics that historically purchase fewer wipes, including men and seniors

Wipes consumers value convenience, flushability above all

A 2019 Freedonia Group survey found that most consumers of wipes prioritize convenience and flushability over other considerations. With sustainability concerns on the rise – and media reports driving doubts over the true flushability of flushable products – consumers want assurance that the personal care wipes they buy won't harm the environment or end up in a fatberg. Furthermore:

A growing number of consumers are concerned about the toxicity of the products they use, increasingly expecting natural additives and gentler formulations with fewer ingredients, especially for products that come in contact with skin or are used on surfaces around children, pets, and food. Ingredient transparency is one way that wipes suppliers are building trust.

Because the packaging needed to enclose individually packed wipes for use on-the-go can feel excessive to eco-conscious consumers, some suppliers are developing biodegradable or flushable substrates for their wipes and using reusable, recyclable, or biodegradable packaging.

Demand is further broken out by product type (e.g., baby wipes, personal care wipes, and household wipes among consumer wipes). Pricing data, retail sales by product and other key retail trends (e.g., private label vs. brand name penetration), and consumer insights derived from Freedonia's proprietary consumer survey data are also presented.

