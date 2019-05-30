Wipfli Financial Promotes Expanded Leadership Team From Within

MILWAUKEE, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wipfli Financial Advisors, LLC (Wipfli Financial), a national, CPA-affiliated wealth management firm, is pleased to announce the expansion of its leadership team with three promotions from within the firm. Among the newly promoted team members are Jandy Rowe, Katie Calagui and Rafia Hasan. These leaders will round out the five-person management team with chief executive officer (CEO), Jeff Pierce and chief financial officer, Julie Nichols — disrupting the traditional gender-parity gap that is still very present in the financial services industry as a whole.

Jandy Rowe has been promoted to chief operating officer (COO) effective May 1, 2019. In her nearly 18 years with the firm, Rowe has been instrumental in developing the client service team in the Kansas City, Missouri office, having helped the firm onboard advisory practices and individual advisors alike. Her ability to manage internal and external relationships has resulted in the successful piloting of several technological and operational advancements.

In this new role, Rowe will oversee the firm's operational strategy and serve as the back-office lead. She will be responsible for streamlining a centralized back-office — consisting of operations, investments, technology, custodial vendor relationships, client service and financial planning — and ensure there is seamless integration with the client-facing team.

Already a member of the firm's leadership team, Katie Calagui has been promoted to chief talent officer (CTO) effective May 1, 2019. Joining Wipfli Financial in 2016 as its first director of talent management, Calagui has focused on developing the employee experience — creating defined career paths, developing a new measurable and goal-based compensation structure, and supporting the efforts to recruit top, generationally-diverse talent. She has also focused on the wellness side of the employee experience though the implementation of a firmwide mindfulness program, the development of a foundational leadership training for all employees and the institution of an annual engagement survey to better understand what is and isn't working.

In this expansion of her role, Calagui will continue to lead Wipfli Financial's talent department and its overall strategy and organizational structure, and she will be responsible for overseeing the firm's recruiting, hiring, and learning and development initiatives.

The firm's chief investment officer (CIO), Rafia Hasan, will be joining the ownership team as its newest principal. Approaching five years with Wipfli Financial, Hasan became the co-CIO in November of 2017 and was promoted to CIO in June 2018. Her additional appointment to principal will become effective June 1, 2019.

In her expanded role on the leadership team and as the firm's CIO, Hasan will continue to oversee investment strategy and implementation; lead the Investment Committee, investment communications and education for the firm; and further build the firm's capacity to provide diversified investment solutions that put clients' best interests first.

"We are very pleased to expand Wipfli Financials' leadership team with these promotions. These leaders bring with them valuable experience and are committed to helping our clients and associates reach their full potential," said Pierce. "I am confident that with the new additions to our C-suite and ownership team, our clients and our firm are poised for greater success."

With Pierce coming into the CEO position at the beginning of the year, he has been committed to making important changes in the firm's leadership structure to keep up with growth and align closer with affiliate Wipfli LLP, a national accounting and consulting firm.

