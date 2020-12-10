Wipro and LogiNext Partner to Launch Integrated Logistics Platform

Wipro will integrate its process transformation offerings with LogiNext's SaaS platform to deliver an end-to-end solution for supply chain customers. The platform aims to help clients optimize and automate their logistics operations for any last-mile deliveries or transport of smaller freights (Less-than-truckload fulfilment). This will improve speed of delivery and end recipient experience, while strengthening the global supply chain infrastructure.

As the pandemic overhauls normal purchasing behavior and consumer movements worldwide, global supply chains have had to bear the brunt. There is a need for reliable technological infrastructure to disrupt the existing operating models and provide a competitive advantage. The partnership will create unique offerings to help clients stabilize the situation, transform the current supply chain landscape and readjust to new market realities.

Nagendra P. Bandaru, President, Cloud and IT Infrastructure Services (CIS) & Digital Operations & Platforms (DOP), Wipro Limited said, "We are excited to partner with LogiNext and look forward to transforming the logistics value chain to optimize cost and improve customer satisfaction. The partnership combines Wipro's decades of business insight and experience with LogiNext's domain expertise through their proprietary platform. Together, this will increase the output multifold and create a significant impact across markets."

Dhruvil Sanghvi, Chief Executive Officer, LogiNext said, "We're glad to partner with Wipro and leverage each other's capability around new-age technologies, such as Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Robotic Process Automation. This will help reduce the dependency on mundane decision-making and provide an alternative to office-based work. The new trend of dark stores and warehouses has also given impetus to automating logistics and transportation. Clients and end users would benefit from a modern platform with consumer-grade user experience, making technology adoption a breeze."

LogiNext is a global technology and automation company focusing on transportation, home deliveries, omnichannel fulfillment, and B2B distribution. LogiNext has more than 100 clients globally and is headquartered in New York. The company is backed with $50 million across three rounds of private equity investments by Tiger Global Management and Steadview Capital.

