Wipro joins Hedera Governing Council to provide decentralized governance model for blockchain

DALLAS, March 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hedera Hashgraph , an enterprise-grade distributed ledger platform, today announced that Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, has joined the Hedera Governing Council. The Council, designed to be the most decentralized governance model for a public ledger, will include 39 enterprises from a diverse array of industries and geographies.

Mance Harmon, CEO and Co-founder of Hedera Hashgraph, said, "The conversation around distributed ledger technology (DLT) governance is gaining prominence, with enterprises, developers, and regulators all recognizing the importance of fair, decentralized, and effective governance models. The Hedera Governing Council delivers a governance model that is designed for ongoing decentralization and is considered industry-leading for DLT governance – a status strengthened by the addition of Wipro to the council."

Members of the Council are responsible for approving updates to the Hedera platform codebase and setting policies for the nodes in Hedera's decentralized network. Hedera's governance model protects users by eliminating the risk of forks, guaranteeing the integrity of the codebase, and making the source code open for review. Members serve a maximum of two consecutive three-year terms, ensuring the Council's decentralization and diversity.

Harmon concluded, "Wipro joining the Hedera Governing Council highlights our commitment to developers, and a rapidly emerging need for blockchain innovation. With a global presence, Wipro is a prime example of a leading multinational entity making the right moves in the future and adoption of DLT. Joining the Hedera Governing Council, alongside other top enterprises, is a strong signal of their intent to be at the forefront of distributed ledger technology as Hedera grows in the months and years ahead."

About Hedera

Hedera Hashgraph is a public distributed ledger for building decentralized applications. Developers can build secure, fair, blazing-fast decentralized applications on top of the Hedera platform. Dr. Leemon Baird, Hedera Hashgraph Co-founder and Chief Scientist, and Mance Harmon, Co-founder and CEO of Hedera, patented the groundbreaking hashgraph technology after working together at the United States Air Force Academy and as founders of Trio Security, BlueWave Security, and Swirlds, Inc.

About Wipro Limited

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO) is a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company. We harness the power of cognitive computing, hyper-automation, robotics, cloud, analytics and emerging technologies to help our clients adapt to the digital world and make them successful. A company recognized globally for its comprehensive portfolio of services, strong commitment to sustainability and good corporate citizenship, we have over 175,000 dedicated employees serving clients across six continents. Together, we discover ideas and connect the dots to build a better and a bold new future.

