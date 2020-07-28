Wipro Selects Google Cloud to Advance its Digital Transformation Strategy

SUNNYVALE, Calif. and BANGALORE, India, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, today announced that it has selected Google Cloud as the cloud provider for its enterprise-wide SAP footprint.

The engagement will bring SAP applications and workloads to the cloud to support Wipro's 180,000-plus employees. This latest collaboration solidifies the strategic relationship between the companies as they roll out two major initiatives across Wipro's global organization.

Transforming to an Intelligent Enterprise with SAP S/4HANA and Google Cloud

Wipro will modernize and transform its core ERP system to SAP's flagship S/4HANA and migrate the SAP workloads onto Google Cloud Platform (GCP). Wipro will leverage the advanced intelligent ERP from SAP, along with the flexibility and scalability of GCP, for hosting SAP Workloads.

"As a provider of digital transformation services to some of the world's most impactful businesses, it is critical that our own core systems and technologies are running on intelligent and modern platforms that encompass the needs of the future," said Bhanumurthy B.M, President and Chief Operating Officer, Wipro Limited. "This transformation program will help us to run our most business-critical workloads and applications with speed and agility, and to support our customers more effectively."

"Wipro is embracing digital transformation at speed and scale. By modernizing their core systems and technologies with Google Cloud, they have a powerful and scalable foundation to accelerate their strategic enterprise priorities and build for the future," said Thomas Kurian, CEO, Google Cloud.

Transforming the employee experience with G Suite

Wipro will also roll out G Suite for some of its employees as a workplace productivity platform. Factors that led the company to integrate the intuitive, cloud-native solution included G Suite's strong interoperability and security controls, and features that enable real-time collaboration even in remote-work environments.

Extending a long-term relationship

Wipro and Google Cloud have a strong track record of success working together to help enterprises achieve greater operational efficiency, innovation, and risk mitigation along their cloud journeys. Wipro's industry-focused solutions, with Google Cloud technologies embedded at their core, enable enterprises to future-proof their IT investments.

Wipro's dedicated Google Cloud practice also powers business and technology transformation for joint enterprise customers. This includes differentiated services like application modernization, data analytics, artificial intelligence, SAP workload migration, and industrialized cloud migrations at scale. Wipro has also integrated Anthos , Google's open platform for managing applications in a multi-cloud world, into its services offerings to enable hybrid cloud deployments for customers.

About Wipro Limited

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO) is a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company. We harness the power of cognitive computing, hyper-automation, robotics, cloud, analytics and emerging technologies to help our clients adapt to the digital world and make them successful. A company recognized globally for its comprehensive portfolio of services, strong commitment to sustainability and good corporate citizenship, we have over 175180,000 dedicated employees serving clients across six continents. Together, we discover ideas and connect the dots to build a better and a bold new future.

About Google Cloud

Google Cloud provides organizations with leading infrastructure, platform capabilities and industry solutions. We deliver enterprise-grade cloud solutions that leverage Google's cutting-edge technology to help companies operate more efficiently and adapt to changing needs, giving customers a foundation for the future. Customers in more than 150 countries turn to Google Cloud as their trusted partner to solve their most critical business problems.

