Wire Fox Terrier "Pierce" Wins AKC Royal Canin National All-Breed Puppy And Junior Stakes

Coverage of the AKC Royal Canin National All-Breed Puppy and Junior Stakes is available for replay at AKC.tv .

The winners:

Group Winners

After winning Best of Breed competitions, the following top dogs went on to win in their respective groups and compete for Puppy/Junior of the Year:

Sporting: CH Silhouette Cuttingedge Never Go Back, a Parti-Color Cocker Spaniel known as "Shelby," owned and bred by Linda Pitts & Brandon Edge of Knoxville, TN.

Hound: Stackem Up Lutra Redneck Barbie, a Treeing Walker Coonhound known as "Barbie," owned by Tracy Szaras and Tricia Snedegar of Starr, SC and bred by Tiffany Schmersal and Scott Kieffer.

Working: CH Pouch Cove Live Wire, a Portuguese Water Dog known as "Livi," owned and bred by Peggy Helming & Milan Lint of Brooklyn, NY.

Terrier: Fleet St Forged At Hampton Court, a Wire Fox Terrier known as "Pierce," owned and bred by Robert Carusi & Hailey Griffit of Oxford, MA.

Toy: Cottage Lake's Oedipal Love, a Toy Manchester Terrier known as "Buddah," owned by Marcelo Chagas, Dr. Roger Travis-Chagas and Lydia Frey of South Boston, VA and bred by Marcelo Chagas and Dr. Roger Travis-Chagas.

Non-Sporting: Bouffant Hightide For Cotian, a Standard Poodle known as "Maven," owned by Missy Ann Galloway of Ponte Vedra, FL and bred by Gary Russell and Melanie Van Hoe.

Herding: Kenlyn Marquis' Little Miss Dynamite V Seven Hills, a German Shepherd Dog known as "Mighty," owned and bred by Kent Boyles Naomi Swanson & Liz Oster of Edgerton, WI.

Click here to download images from the AKC Royal Canin National All-Breed Puppy and Junior Stakes.

ABOUT THE AMERICAN KENNEL CLUB

Founded in 1884, the American Kennel Club is a not-for-profit organization which maintains the largest registry of purebred dogs in the world and oversees the sport of purebred dogs in the United States. The AKC is dedicated to upholding the integrity of its registry, promoting the sport of purebred dogs and breeding for type and function. Along with its more than 5,000 licensed and member clubs and its affiliated organizations, the AKC advocates for the purebred dog as a family companion, advances canine health and well-being, works to protect the rights of all dog owners and promotes responsible dog ownership. More than 22,000 competitions for AKC-registered purebred dogs are held under AKC rules and regulations each year including conformation, agility, obedience, rally, tracking, herding, lure coursing, coonhound events, hunt tests, field and earthdog tests. Affiliate AKC organizations include the AKC Humane Fund, AKC Canine Health Foundation, AKC Reunite and the AKC Museum of the Dog. For more information, visit www.akc.org.

AKC, American Kennel Club, the American Kennel Club seal and design, and all associated marks and logos are trademarks, registered trademarks and service marks of The American Kennel Club, Inc.

Become a fan of the American Kennel Club on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter @AKCDogLovers.

ABOUT ROYAL CANIN USA

Royal Canin USA is a leader in science-based cat and dog health nutrition. Founded by a veterinarian in 1968, Royal Canin has more than 40 years of experience in delivering individualized nutritional solutions. In collaboration with an expert team of nutritionists, breeders and veterinarians from around the world, Royal Canin places cats and dogs at the central point of the innovation process. The Royal Canin product line offers a range of diets based on size, age, breed, lifestyle and therapeutic requirements. Royal Canin diets are available at veterinary hospitals and pet specialty stores nationwide. Royal Canin is a subsidiary of Mars, Incorporated. To learn more about Royal Canin, visit www.royalcanin.com and "LIKE" us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/royalcanin.us.

SOURCE American Kennel Club

Related Links

https://www.akc.org

