Wire Free, Worry Free: Introducing Sony's New WF-1000XM3 Truly Wireless Headphones with Industry-leading Noise Cancellation

SAN DIEGO, July 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Electronics Inc. today expanded its renowned 1000X family of products with the addition of a new generation of truly wireless headphones – the WF-1000XM3. Sony's industry-leading noise cancellation1 is improved further with the HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN1e chip and Dual Noise Sensor Technology, which deliver exceptional noise cancelling performance, enabling listeners to hear the music without distractions.

"Sound quality takes center stage when we develop audio products, and the latest addition to our 1000X family of headphones is no exception," said Mike Fasulo, president and chief operating officer of Sony Electronics North America. "Sony's WF-1000XM3 headphones deliver the same noise cancelling technology that has set the industry standard, enabling users to enjoy crisp, clear audio content without distraction."

The Next Level of Silence

The WF-1000XM3 headphones feature Dual Noise Sensor technology that works with the new HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN1e to catch and cancel noise respectively, leaving attention on the music. Thanks to Dual Noise Sensor Technology, one feed-forward microphone and one feed-back microphone on the surface of the headphones catch more of the ambient sound around users. Having caught the ambient sound, the dedicated HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN1e gets to work. The processor cleverly creates an inverted sound wave to offset bothersome background noise. Anything ranging from annoying aircraft cabin noise, to hustle and bustle on the city streets, is dramatically cancelled by the buds, making it easy to be all about the music.

Stunning Sound

True to the 1000X family, listeners can enjoy premium sound on the WF-1000XM3 headphones and enjoy music the way that the artist intended. The HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN1e accomplishes its stunning sound output thanks to 24-bit audio signal processing and DAC with amplifier. Digital Sound Enhancement Engine HX (DSEE HX™) upscales compressed digital music files, including MP3 formats, to bring the user closer to the quality of High-Resolution Audio. Users can fully immerse themselves in high-quality audio, whether they are listening to music or enjoying the latest film on the go.

True Wireless, True Freedom

The truly wireless design of the WF-1000XM3 buds allows listeners to move freely without the nuisance of getting tangled in wires. The WF-1000XM3 buds are small and light but manage to pack in a newly developed Bluetooth® chip. This allows for L/R simultaneous Bluetooth transmission which means that both left and right earbuds receive audio content, rather than the conventional left-to-right relay Bluetooth transmission. Coupled with the new optimized antenna structure, this results in a highly stable connection, so nothing gets in between listeners and their music. Additionally, latency improvement means consumers can immerse themselves in the latest films on a paired device.

The WF-1000XM3 buds are specifically designed for improved comfort and stability in the ear. The ergonomic tri-hold structure holds the earbuds firmly in place, with three supporting points for the ear. A high-friction rubber surface has also been added to ensure a stable fitting. With multiple earpieces provided, users can find their perfect fit.

Clever Convenience

The HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN1e has a low power consumption, boosting the battery life and listening time considerably. Consumers can listen for up to 24 hours2 with Noise Cancelling on, thanks to the WF-1000XM3 buds' sleek carrying case that doubles up as a charger while on the go. The buds even have a quick charge function – just 10 minutes of charging provides up to 90 minutes of battery life.

For ease, listeners can use Quick Attention mode to communicate without removing their earbuds. They can simply place their left finger over the earbud to quickly lower the volume and allow the ambient sound in, so users can hear announcements during transit or order a drink at a cafe. Plus, with the fully customizable touch sensors on the earbuds3, consumers can easily play, pause, skip songs or activate Google Assistant with simple taps. Additionally, the new Wearing Detection feature automatically pauses users' music when they remove one of the earbuds from their ear and resumes playing when they put the earbud back in their ear, so they never miss a beat.

Optimized for the Google Assistant4, users can control the headphones by voice for a hands-free experience, perfect for when they are out and about. The headphones are also compatible with the Sony | Headphones Connect app, which provides customization features for sound, noise cancellation, touch controls and more.

The WF-1000XM3 model has a suggested retail price of $229.99 USD and is available for pre-sale through select Sony retailers, including Amazon and Best Buy (coming soon). The model will be available for purchase in August.

For product specifications, please visit: https://www.sony.com/electronics/truly-wireless/wf-1000xm3

About Sony Electronics Inc.

Sony Electronics is a subsidiary of Sony Corporation of America and an affiliate of Sony Corporation (Japan), one of the most comprehensive entertainment companies in the world, with a portfolio that encompasses electronics, music, motion pictures, mobile, gaming, robotics and financial services. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Sony Electronics is a leader in electronics for the consumer and professional markets. Operations include research and development, engineering, sales, marketing, distribution and customer service. Sony Electronics creates products that innovate and inspire generations, such as the award-winning Alpha Interchangeable Lens Cameras and revolutionary high-resolution audio products. Sony is also a leading manufacturer of end-to-end solutions from 4K professional broadcast and A/V equipment to industry leading 4K and 8K Ultra HD TVs. Visit http://www.sony.com/news for more information.

1 As of June 1, 2019. Ambient noise reduction according to research by Sony Corp., measured using JEITA-compliant guidelines for the digital noise cancelling headphones market.

2 Up to 24 hours with Noise Cancelling on (6h x 3 charges) and up to 32 hours with Noise Cancelling off (8h x 3 charges). The case provides up to 3 additional charges.

3 Customizable via the Sony | Headphones Connect app

4 Google is a trademark of Google LLC

SOURCE Sony Electronics Inc.