Wire Harness Market Size to Grow by USD 33.95 bn | Technavio

Market Dynamics

The increasing sales of automobiles across the globe are driving the global wire harness market. Wire harness enables energy transmission and communication between all the components in vehicles. Technological advances, along with cost and weight optimization, will drive the demand for wire harnesses in the automotive sector during the forecast period. The market is facing rapid advances and the upgrade of the existing equipment, which is expected to increase the adoption of wire harnesses during the forecast period.

The short life cycle of wiring harnesses is challenging the global wire harness market. Factors such as dynamic consumer expectations and technological innovations are increasing the pressure on wire harness and automotive electronics manufacturers to offer improved products for OEMs and tier-1 suppliers. The continuous launch of new products raises the need to reduce the cycle time for automobile production to sustain in the competitive market.

Company Profiles

The wire harness market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors, including Aptiv Plc, Fujikura Ltd., Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., Lear Corp., LEONI AG, Nexans SA, Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., Tianhai Auto Electronics Group Co. Ltd., Yazaki Corp., and Yura Corp. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

Aptiv Plc - The company offers several products and solutions for automotive wiring harnesses such as basic cable harness, engine harness, high-voltage cable harness, technical sub-harness, and pre-formed harness.

Fujikura Ltd. - The company offers a wide range of wiring harnesses for the automotive industry.

Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd. - The company offers a wide range of wiring harnesses for the automotive industry.

Lear Corp. - The company offers wire harnesses, such as traditional 12V to 48V, mild hybrid wire harnesses, and high-voltage wire harnesses for the automotive industry.

LEONI AG - The company offers a wide range of wiring harnesses for the automotive industry.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the wire harness market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By application, the market is classified into automotive, telecom, medical, and others. The automotive segment contributes the largest share of the market.

contributes the largest share of the market. By geography, the market is classified into APAC, Europe , MEA, North America , and South America . APAC will have the largest share of the market.

Wire Harness Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5% Market growth 2020-2024 USD 33.95 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.70 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 50% Key consumer countries China and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Aptiv Plc, Fujikura Ltd., Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., Lear Corp., LEONI AG, Nexans SA, Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., Tianhai Auto Electronics Group Co. Ltd., Yazaki Corp., and Yura Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application placement

Automotive - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Telecom - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Medical - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Volume driver - Demand led growth

Volume driver - Supply led growth

Volume driver - External factors

Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets

Price driver - Inflation

Price driver - Shift from lower to higher priced units

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Aptiv Plc

Fujikura Ltd.

Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd.

Lear Corp.

LEONI AG

Nexans SA

Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.

Tianhai Auto Electronics Group Co. Ltd.

Yazaki Corp.

Yura Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

