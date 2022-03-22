Wire Harness Market Size to Grow by USD 33.95 bn | Technavio

Mar 22, 2022, 06:00 ET
NEW YORK, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The wire harness market value is anticipated to grow by USD 33.95 bn from 2019 to 2024. The growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.
Market Dynamics
The increasing sales of automobiles across the globe are driving the global wire harness market. Wire harness enables energy transmission and communication between all the components in vehicles. Technological advances, along with cost and weight optimization, will drive the demand for wire harnesses in the automotive sector during the forecast period. The market is facing rapid advances and the upgrade of the existing equipment, which is expected to increase the adoption of wire harnesses during the forecast period.
The short life cycle of wiring harnesses is challenging the global wire harness market. Factors such as dynamic consumer expectations and technological innovations are increasing the pressure on wire harness and automotive electronics manufacturers to offer improved products for OEMs and tier-1 suppliers. The continuous launch of new products raises the need to reduce the cycle time for automobile production to sustain in the competitive market.
Company Profiles
The wire harness market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors, including Aptiv Plc, Fujikura Ltd., Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., Lear Corp., LEONI AG, Nexans SA, Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., Tianhai Auto Electronics Group Co. Ltd., Yazaki Corp., and Yura Corp. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:
- Aptiv Plc - The company offers several products and solutions for automotive wiring harnesses such as basic cable harness, engine harness, high-voltage cable harness, technical sub-harness, and pre-formed harness.
- Fujikura Ltd. - The company offers a wide range of wiring harnesses for the automotive industry.
- Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd. - The company offers a wide range of wiring harnesses for the automotive industry.
- Lear Corp. - The company offers wire harnesses, such as traditional 12V to 48V, mild hybrid wire harnesses, and high-voltage wire harnesses for the automotive industry.
- LEONI AG - The company offers a wide range of wiring harnesses for the automotive industry.
Competitive Analysis
The competitive scenario provided in the wire harness market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Market Segmentation
- By application, the market is classified into automotive, telecom, medical, and others. The automotive segment contributes the largest share of the market.
- By geography, the market is classified into APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. APAC will have the largest share of the market.
|
Wire Harness Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2019
|
Forecast period
|
2020-2024
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5%
|
Market growth 2020-2024
|
USD 33.95 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
4.70
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 50%
|
Key consumer countries
|
China and Japan
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Aptiv Plc, Fujikura Ltd., Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., Lear Corp., LEONI AG, Nexans SA, Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., Tianhai Auto Electronics Group Co. Ltd., Yazaki Corp., and Yura Corp.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application placement
- Automotive - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Telecom - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Medical - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- Market drivers
- Volume driver - Demand led growth
- Volume driver - Supply led growth
- Volume driver - External factors
- Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
- Price driver - Inflation
- Price driver - Shift from lower to higher priced units
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Aptiv Plc
- Fujikura Ltd.
- Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd.
- Lear Corp.
- LEONI AG
- Nexans SA
- Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.
- Tianhai Auto Electronics Group Co. Ltd.
- Yazaki Corp.
- Yura Corp.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
SOURCE Technavio
