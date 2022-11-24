Wire Harness Market Size to Grow by USD 35.17 Billion, 47% of Market Growth to Originate from APAC - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The wire harness market size is expected to grow by USD 35.17 billion from 2021 to 2026. The report projects that the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period. The market has been segmented by application (automotive, telecom, medical, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). Get a comprehensive report summary that describes the market size and forecast along with research methodology. Download a Free Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Wire Harness Market 2022-2026

Wire Harness Market: Segmentation Analysis

APAC will lead the wire harness market during the forecast period. The growth of the region is attributed to factors such as the presence of several domestic car manufacturers, rising smartphone penetration, and a rapid increase in subscribers from rural areas. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. China, Japan, and India are the key countries for the wire harness market in APAC.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our Basic Plan billed annually at USD 5000

The automotive segment will be a significant contributor to market growth during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is attributed to the rapid growth of the automotive industry. Devices such as GPS, speakers, advanced automated controls, and anti-lock braking systems (ABS) use wire harnesses to transmit electrical power or signals from one point to another. A body harness is used in power windows, dashboards, door locks, and all interior electrical components, while a chassis harness is used in the rear and front of the chassis. Similarly, an engine harness in fuel injection systems, speed sensors, cruise control systems, and lock braking systems. The growing use of electronic components in vehicles has also led to an increase in the demand for wire harnesses in the automotive industry.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. Download a Free Sample Report

Wire Harness Market: Driver and Trend

The increasing automotive sales are driving the growth of the wire harness market. The market is witnessing rapid technological advances and upgrades of existing equipment, which is expected to increase the adoption of wire harnesses during the forecast period. Wire harness enables the transmission of energy and communication between the components in vehicles. Developing countries such as China and India constitute a major share of the market growth owing to a rapid increase in economic activities and increasing income levels. In addition, governments of various countries are banning older vehicles to reduce pollution, which will further support the market growth during the forecast period.

The increasing use of wire harnesses in the EV sector is a key trend in the market. Governments of many countries, such as the US, China, Germany, the Netherlands, and the UK, have taken initiatives to promote EVs by offering various subsidies to manufacturers and buyers. The growing demand for EVs will lead to an increase in the demand for wire harnesses. Government policies, along with environmental concerns, will further propel the demand for EVs during the forecast period.

Technavio has identified key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, which will help vendors improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors. Buy Report

Related Reports

Copper Alloy Wire Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The copper alloy wire market share is expected to increase by USD 18.16 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.21%. This report extensively covers market segmentation by application (electrical and electronics, construction, automotive, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Electric Wire and Cable Market in North America by End-user, Product, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The electric wire and cable market share in North America is expected to increase to USD 1.61 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 1.58%. This report extensively covers segmentation in North America by end-user (electrical appliances, construction, automotive, and others), product (power cable, electronic wire, building cable, and others), and geography (US, Canada, and Mexico).

Wire Harness Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.7% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 35.17 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 4.7 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 47% Key countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Aptiv Plc, BorgWarner Inc., Coroplast Fritz Muller GmbH and Co. KG, Cypress Holdings Ltd. dba Cypress Industries, Fujikura Co. Ltd., Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., Kromberg and Schubert Automotive GmbH and Co. KG, Kyungshin Co. Ltd., Lear Corp., Leoni AG, Minda Corp. Ltd., Molex LLC, Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd., Nexans SA, Pacific Insight Electronics Corp., Prysmian Spa, Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., Tianhai Auto Electronics Group Co. Ltd., Yazaki Corp., and YURA Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Industrials Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Telecom - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Telecom - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Telecom - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Telecom - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Telecom - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Medical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Medical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Medical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Medical - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Medical - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 44: Market opportunity by Application ($ billion)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 45: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 46: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 48: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 60: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 64: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 76: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 86: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 88: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 90: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 91: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 92: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 93: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 94: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 95: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 96: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Aptiv Plc

Exhibit 97: Aptiv Plc - Overview



Exhibit 98: Aptiv Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 99: Aptiv Plc - Key news



Exhibit 100: Aptiv Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 101: Aptiv Plc - Segment focus

10.4 Fujikura Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 102: Fujikura Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 103: Fujikura Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 104: Fujikura Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 105: Fujikura Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 106: Fujikura Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.5 Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 107: Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 108: Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 109: Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 110: Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.6 Lear Corp.

Exhibit 111: Lear Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 112: Lear Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 113: Lear Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 114: Lear Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 115: Lear Corp. - Segment focus

10.7 Leoni AG

Exhibit 116: Leoni AG - Overview



Exhibit 117: Leoni AG - Business segments



Exhibit 118: Leoni AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 119: Leoni AG - Segment focus

10.8 Nexans SA

Exhibit 120: Nexans SA - Overview



Exhibit 121: Nexans SA - Business segments



Exhibit 122: Nexans SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 123: Nexans SA - Segment focus

10.9 Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.

Exhibit 124: Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 125: Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 126: Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 127: Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 128: Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd. - Segment focus

10.10 Tianhai Auto Electronics Group Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 129: Tianhai Auto Electronics Group Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 130: Tianhai Auto Electronics Group Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 131: Tianhai Auto Electronics Group Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.11 Yazaki Corp.

Exhibit 132: Yazaki Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 133: Yazaki Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 134: Yazaki Corp. - Key offerings

10.12 YURA Corp.

Exhibit 135: YURA Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 136: YURA Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 137: YURA Corp. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 138: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 139: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 140: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 141: Research methodology



Exhibit 142: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 143: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 144: List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio