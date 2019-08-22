Wire Seals Manufacturer, American Casting & Manufacturing, Discusses 5 Indicative Seals and Their Benefits

PLAINVIEW, N.Y., Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- When transporting cargo, you want to be well assured that your shipment is safe and secure from the departure location until the final destination. Unfortunately, tampering and theft is something those importing and exporting goods often deal with. Using indicative seals on the items you are transporting helps keep your cargo safe. Wire seals manufacturer, American Casting & Manufacturing, discusses five indicative seals and their benefits.

Adjustable Length Indicative Seals: Typically made of plastic, this seal is great for anyone looking to secure multiple items, or even securing items that can vary in size. It's one of the most versatile indicative seals and is available in a multitude of lengths and strengths, allowing the user to cinch up the seal according to their specific size requirements. Fixed Length Indicative Seals: Fixed length indicative seals provide a very cut and dry process when determining whether tampering has occurred. Made in plastic or flat metal, their single locking position at a specific length makes it easy to determine if tampering has occurred. Once a fixed-length indicative seals has been unlocked, there is no possible way to re-lock it. This feature acts as an additional layer of security, making it clear for shippers, or those monitoring the cargo at various checkpoints, to detect tampering right away. Label and Adhesive Tape Indicative Seals: These indicative security labels are used to secure boxes, crates, or large items, there are also some that are used to secure very sensitive or high value items as well. This includes things such as documents, highly-classified papers, and more. When removed, the tamper evident indicative label will void to indicate tampering. Padlock Indicative Seals: The benefit to using padlock indicative seals is they can be placed where traditional padlocks have already been used. They are extremely functional and an inexpensive way to keep your items safe and out of criminal's hands. Typically made from plastic, these indicative padlock seals are typically used to seal crash carts, drums, or first aid kits. Wire Hasp Indicative Seals: The seals are also amongst the most versatile. They are perfect to secure totes, meters, and drums, and will leave you with great peace of mind that your items are safe from tampering.

If you have dealt with tampering before, you know just how overwhelming and frustrating it can be. Take into consideration these five types of indicative seals the next time you're looking to add a little extra security to your cargo shipment.

About American Casting and Manufacturing:

American Casting & Manufacturing cable seals supplier is a New York based, family-owned manufacturing company that produces high-quality customizable security seals, including bolt seals, container seals, and trailer seals, across a wide range of industries. Through innovative production, customer service, and both employee loyalty and respect, the tamper evident seals manufacturer has been producing high-quality seals for over 100 years. The company conforms to the highest standards, meeting the requirements of ISO-9001:2015 quality management systems.

SOURCE American Casting and Manufacturing

Related Links

https://seals.com

